Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.


Object One advantages:

- high level of organization 

- attention to detail

- additional infrastructure

- comfort orientation 


The developer Object One pays special attention to landscaping and the use of natural materials to create a healthy and pleasant living environment.

13 offers
Ozone1 by Object1
Ozone1 by Object1
2/1, 2 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 69 m² to 142 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 1 152 397 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 98 m²from 1 551 699 AED
from 1 152 397 AEDfrom 14 693 AED/m²
EVERGR1N House 2
EVERGR1N House 2
Dhana 1, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 36 m² to 114 m²
Down payment10%
Studiofrom 36 m²from 992 488 AED
1 bedroomfrom 65 m²from 1 715 485 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 97 m²from 2 430 139 AED
from 992 488 AEDfrom 24 843 AED/m²
V1V1D Tower by Object1
V1V1D Tower by Object1
Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 84 m² to 123 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 84 m²from 1 288 687 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 117 m²from 1 781 325 AED
from 1 288 687 AEDfrom 15 128 AED/m²
EVERGR1N House
EVERGR1N House
66, 12A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 36 m² to 92 m²
Down payment10%
Studiofrom 36 m²from 1 017 088 AED
1 bedroomfrom 77 m²from 2 014 547 AED
from 1 017 088 AEDfrom 24 843 AED/m²
The F1fth by Object1
The F1fth by Object1
96/1, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 30 m² to 127 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 30 m²from 680 716 AED
1 bedroomfrom 78 m²from 1 293 064 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 103 m²from 1 650 412 AED
from 680 716 AEDfrom 15 941 AED/m²
ESSENL1FE by Object1
ESSENL1FE by Object1
B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 40 m² to 163 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 40 m²from 752 129 AED
1 bedroomfrom 73 m²from 1 174 884 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 115 m²from 1 705 688 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 141 m²from 2 276 658 AED
from 752 129 AEDfrom 14 833 AED/m²
TETR1S Tower by Object1
TETR1S Tower by Object1
Prime Business Centre, Continents Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 39 m² to 115 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 39 m²from 767 696 AED
1 bedroomfrom 67 m²from 1 274 344 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 111 m²from 1 752 399 AED
from 767 696 AEDfrom 15 586 AED/m²
1Wood Residences by Object1
1Wood Residences by Object1
3/1, 12nd Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 118 m² to 216 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 1 862 313 AED
from 1 862 313 AEDfrom 9 688 AED/m²
ESSENL1FE Retail
ESSENL1FE Retail
B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 196 m² to 301 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 196 m²from 4 607 793 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 301 m²from 7 074 790 AED
from 4 607 793 AEDfrom 23 482 AED/m²
Lum1nar by Object1
Lum1nar by Object1
Plazzo Residence, District JVT 2, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 51 m² to 184 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 51 m²from 838 022 AED
1 bedroomfrom 63 m²from 1 118 049 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 99 m²from 1 500 903 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 171 m²from 2 554 438 AED
from 838 022 AEDfrom 13 918 AED/m²
V1TER Residence by Object1
V1TER Residence by Object1
12A, Mirabella3 Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 63 m² to 150 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 63 m²from 1 101 608 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 94 m²from 1 607 492 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 150 m²from 2 241 051 AED
from 1 101 608 AEDfrom 14 940 AED/m²
VERDAN1A by Object1
VERDAN1A by Object1
Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 43 m² to 127 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 43 m²from 667 104 AED
1 bedroomfrom 73 m²from 1 092 143 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 125 m²from 1 699 405 AED
from 667 104 AEDfrom 13 541 AED/m²
V1STARA HOUSE by Object1
V1STARA HOUSE by Object1
Murano Residence 4, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 75 m² to 228 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 75 m²from 1 171 142 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 1 690 172 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 169 m²from 2 381 633 AED
from 1 171 142 AEDfrom 13 003 AED/m²
