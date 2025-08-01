Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.





Object One advantages:

- high level of organization

- attention to detail

- additional infrastructure

- comfort orientation





The developer Object One pays special attention to landscaping and the use of natural materials to create a healthy and pleasant living environment.