V1STARA HOUSE 2 by Object1

V1STARA HOUSE 2 by Object1

Tower 1, Starz by Danube, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 79 m² to 145 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 323 771 AEDfrom 16 178 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
4%
Post Handover
36%
Installment period
54 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
79 – 89
1 323 771 – 1 481 792
16 619 – 16 630
2 bedrooms
120 – 122
1 948 174 – 2 045 540
16 178 – 16 738
3 bedrooms
145
2 380 579 – 2 429 003
16 404 – 16 738
Description

Elegant residential complex in the promising neighborhood of Al Furjan. V1STARA House 2 residential tower takes its name from the Sanskrit word “Vistara”, which means “expansion” and symbolizes growth and prosperity. Here, modern luxury meets the wisdom of the ages, creating the perfect place for development and family wellbeing. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes in warm beige colors, balconies and panoramic windows. - All lots are equipped with Smart Home system. It allows you to control lighting, adjust the temperature, open/close the front door through your smartphone or smartwatch. - A three-level parking lot is at the residents' disposal. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, dance studio, sports and playground, guest lobby, separate pools for children and adults, co-working space, club room, BBQ terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The prime location near Jebel Ali - Al Hibab Road makes it easy to reach anywhere in the city. There are medical and educational facilities within 5-10 minutes. Ibn Battuta Mall is 12 minutes away, Dubai Marina is 15 minutes away, Jebel Ali Beach is 20 minutes away and the popular landmark Burj Khalifa is 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Tower 1, Starz by Danube, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school1 km
Shop700 m
Medical center3 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
CatalogMap