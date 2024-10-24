Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’

An endless construction site next to an apartment is a terrible dream for most foreign investors. Hundreds of skyscrapers in Dubai, luxury hotels, artificial islands, giant malls - all this gives the impression of never-ending construction. That's why people dreaming of moving to the UAE often consult brokers to get more information about the neighbourhood and choose the best option for themselves.





We tell you about a neighbourhood in Dubai that is at the stage of construction completion. And as a bonus, we offer the best property options in it!





What's the location?

Jumeirah Village Triangle is the top neighbourhood with a ready-made infrastructure. Its construction began back in 2005 and is almost completed.









The main advantages of the JVT area

There are very few free places for construction in this location. That's why properties in the JVT neighbourhood meet several key criteria. You can easily find here an apartment for an investor, the windows of which do not overlook the construction site. And the value of such property will increase every year, as there are a limited number of project offers left.





If your client is moving to Dubai with family and pets, JVT is ideal for a comfortable and active life. The neighbourhood is home to several schools, kindergartens and plenty of playgrounds. For animals there is also all available infrastructure: pet shops, special walking grounds, veterinary clinics. By the way, in Dubai, permits for keeping four-legged animals are not so common. Read more about it in our next article.





All the development in the area is low-rise, so those who do not like tall buildings will be cosy here. There is a lot of greenery around each residential complex, so you can enjoy long walks after a working day.









Another factor in buying property here is the excellent location of the neighbourhood. JVT is located between the popular locations of Dubai Marina and Downtown. This makes it easy to get to the main points of Dubai.





But are there any disadvantages?

Let's reveal a little secret: neighbourhoods where everything is 100 per cent perfect simply don't exist. Your job as a broker is to find a comfortable home for a particular client and cover as many of their needs as possible. There are problems with public transport in JVT, so you have to get around in your own car. But for a family with a car, this disadvantage will not be a problem. Moreover, several metro stations are planned to be opened here by 2030.





Some people think that there is not enough entertainment in JVT. This is partly true: the neighbourhood is quiet and ideal for a measured life. However, a large shopping centre, Nakheel Mall, is planned to open here at the end of 2025. With its opening, the entertainment infrastructure of the neighbourhood will skyrocket.





Top 5 projects in JVT neighbourhood

Lum1nar by Object1 is a luxury residential complex located in the heart of Dubai's JVT district. Ideal for anyone who prefers style and comfort in their interiors. Each lot is fully furnished and has a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. On-site amenities include a host of premium leisure facilities such as swimming pools, fitness room, sauna, cinema and outdoor dining.

Handover: 3d quarter 2026

Price: from AED 887 904





Fashionz by Danube is a project entering the property market under the Fashion TV brand. For maximum comfort each resident is provided with various formats of layouts. The internal infrastructure of the complex is ideally developed for adults and children: swimming pools, Jacuzzi, meditation terrace, playroom, children's playground, table tennis etc.

Handover: 3d quarter 2026

Price: from AED 950 000





Red Square Towers are high-rise towers close to business districts and tourist locations of Dubai. The main feature of the complex is panoramic views of the city. Close to the project are kindergartens, schools, sports grounds and a large park. Inside the complex there will also be a swimming pool, fitness centre, tennis court, jogging tracks, etc.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: from AED 506 768





Volga Tower is a residential complex with developed external and internal infrastructure. The territory is expected to have an outdoor swimming pool, jogging tracks, a playground, and a gym. In 10 minutes there are schools, supermarkets, medical centres, cafes, sport complex and other infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 371 480





FH Residency by Forum Development is a residential complex where every resident will be able to find something unique for themselves. All lots will be equipped with modern appliances, some of them are presented fully furnished. The key feature of the project is its focus on active family infrastructure. Inside the complex there will be a swimming pool, a coffee shop, a yoga room, a playroom and an outdoor sports ground for those who like to train outdoors.

Handover: 4th quarter 2025

Price: from AED 600 000