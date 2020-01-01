Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Lum1nar by Object1

Lum1nar by Object1

Plazzo Residence, District JVT 2, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 13
1 / 13
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 53 m² to 92 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 887 904 AEDfrom 14 777 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%177 581 AED
Registration of the contract
4%35 516 AED
Before the completion date
40%355 162 AED
Handover
40%355 162 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors25
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
53 - 92
887 904 - 1 365 071
14 777 - 16 581

Description

A luxurious frosted glass tower illuminated by thousands of lights. Lum1nar is located in the eco-friendly Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in the heart of Dubai. It is the epitome of exquisite comfort and warm cosiness within walking distance of the big city's attractions. Key Features — A collection of fully furnished apartments with Italian branded kitchens and integrated appliances. Finished in beige and caramel colours, with elements of light wood and white marble. — Smart home system is presented in each lot. The state-of-the-art lock allows you to open the door with your smartphone or watch, control access authorisation with three-level virtual keys and view your visit history. — Premium on-site amenities include a clubhouse, lounge area, playground, guest lobby, swimming pools, sauna, fitness room, sauna, cinema with game consoles and outdoor dining area. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is a gated community with verdant gardens and increased attention to the safety and peace of mind of residents. JVT within a radius of 10-15 minutes there is all the necessary social infrastructure: schools Sunmarke, Arcadia, JSS International, Gems Founders, hospitals Medcare Medical Centre, NMC Specialty Hospital, shopping centres Circle Mall, City Centre Meaisem. Location Advantages The project is located close to the SMBZ Rd and Al Khail Rd motorway exits, which allows you to move freely around Dubai and reach key areas of the city in 10-20 minutes. Dubai Marina Bay and Palm Jumeirah beaches are a 15-minute drive away. Dubai Miracle Garden is 9 minutes away, Jumeirah Gold Estates is 15 minutes away and Walk JBR is 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum Airport is 22 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Plazzo Residence, District JVT 2, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport5 km
Sea9 km
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center5 km
Metro station6 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby