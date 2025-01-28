5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know

As one of the most dynamic cities in the world, Dubai constantly transforms. And in the new year, its residents expect changes again. Here are five key transformations that you and your customers need to know.

Event 1

In 2025, a long-awaited event will take place 一 flying taxis will appear in Dubai. It is planned that this unusual type of transport will reduce traffic jams in the city. With the help of the flying taxi, or, as it is called otherwise, AAT (Autonomous Air Taxi), the city authorities aim to take the position of a leader in the field of unmanned transport.

How will it help investors?

Undoubtedly, the taxi of the future will attract even more tourists to Dubai who dream of being among the first to ride this autonomous transport.





Event 2

Wages will continue to rise in the UAE, and consequently the number of workers. Labour pay will increase by approximately 4% across all sectors. The highest growth is expected in the consumer goods, technology and natural sciences fields. At the same time, many organisations plan to increase the number of staff.

How will it help investors?

The more professionals come to work in Dubai and the higher their salaries are, the more in demand property rentals and purchases will become. Moreover, rental values are predicted to rise 一 10 to 12 per cent, which is also good for investors.

Event 3

It sounds almost unrealistic, but Dubai is indeed planning to become pedestrianised from 2025. The city was originally a car-only city, so many expats have been uncomfortable with the small number of walking zones. The government believes that the initiative will connect hard-to-reach neighbourhoods and also help promote a healthier lifestyle.

The Dubai Walk project will run until 2040, with plans to create around 6,500 kilometres of walking trails, 110 bridges as well as subways. The routes will be air-conditioned, so you can enjoy walking at any time of the year.





Existing trails, such as the authentic tourist promenade in the Al Seef area on Dubai Creek or the City Walk shopping and pedestrian area, will be modernised.

As part of the grand plan, the Loop of the Future project will also be implemented to create a 2 kilometre-long air-conditioned elevated walkway. It will connect iconic locations such as the ultra-modern Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, nearby metro stations, etc. There are several residential complexes under construction near the promising location:





EVERGR1N House 2 一 a new residential complex in the vibrant neighbourhood of Jumeirah Garden City. Fully furnished apartments with Smart Home system, built-in appliances, etc. will definitely attract the attention of your clients. The location is a nice bonus: Dubai Mall and City Walk are 10 minutes away by car. The nearest beach can be reached in 12 minutes.

Price: from AED 992,488

Handover: Q3 2026

Mayfair Gardens 一 a clubhouse where every detail is designed for a comfortable and relaxed lifestyle. Residents can enjoy an infinity pool, a cosy yoga space, a lounge area, and exercise in a specially equipped gym. Dubai's main tourist attractions are nearby: La Mer Beach is 5 minutes away by car and the famous Burj Khalifa is only 4 minutes away.

Price: from AED 1,295,683

Handover: Q2 2026

Alba Tower 一 is a residential complex located in Al Satwa neighbourhood. The interior design of the apartments is in Italian style. On the territory everyone can find activities to his liking: swimming pool, gym, walking area, etc. The Museum of the Future is 5 minutes away by car. Dubai Mall can be reached within 10 minutes.

Price: from AED 1,455,357

Handover: Q4 2027

How will it help investors?

The popularisation of pedestrian zones will probably encourage people from other countries to move to Dubai. Previously, many neighbourhoods lacked walkways, shaded areas and bridges. However, a change in the situation could lead to even more excitement in the property market. Megacities are constantly competing for global investment and tourism development. And improving the pedestrian environment promotes mobility, enhances quality of life and strengthens Dubai's positive image. In this way it can gain a competitive advantage over other cities of similar size.

Event 4

Parking will become more expensive. Prices for premium spaces in popular areas will increase to AED 6. Regular spots will go up in price to AED 4. What is this for? Dubai authorities expect that thanks to the new prices it will be possible to optimise traffic and reduce congestion.

Event 5

Something every tenant or landlord needs to know: wastewater charges will increase from January 2025. The final tariffs will not increase immediately, but over a three-year period. The new payment rules are being put in place to better serve Dubai's rapidly growing population. However, despite the increase, wastewater tariffs in the UAE remain lower than the global average.

Conclusion

These changes in day-to-day life may not be critical, but by knowing more subtleties and nuances, brokers will be able to convince even the most incredulous clients.

