EVERGR1N House 2

Dhana 1, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 36 m² to 114 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 992 488 AEDfrom 24 843 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36 – 39
992 488 – 1 109 072
26 868 – 28 278
1 bedroom
59 – 96
1 612 193 – 2 565 733
26 566 – 26 996
2 bedrooms
97 – 114
2 430 139 – 2 976 923
24 843 – 26 004
Description

Exquisite building in the vibrant neighbourhood of Jumeirah Garden City. EVERGR1N House 2 is characterised by modern architecture, stylish interiors and functional layouts. All conditions are created here for your comfortable living within walking distance from the bustling life of the big city. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with pastel-coloured finishes, built-in appliances and wardrobes, Smart Home systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - There is a two-level car park for residents' convenience. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, jogging track, table tennis, playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, sauna, barbecue terrace, lounge zone, cinema, etc. Location advantages Thanks to the Sheikh Zayed Road exit, it will take 10-12 minutes to reach the popular locations of Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa, Etihad Museum, Coca-Cola Arena, and 8-10 minutes to reach City Walk and Dubai Mall. La Mer Beach is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes' drive away.

Location

On map
Dhana 1, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
Sea2 km
High school1 km
Shop600 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

