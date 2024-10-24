Description

Exquisite building in the vibrant neighbourhood of Jumeirah Garden City. EVERGR1N House 2 is characterised by modern architecture, stylish interiors and functional layouts. All conditions are created here for your comfortable living within walking distance from the bustling life of the big city. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with pastel-coloured finishes, built-in appliances and wardrobes, Smart Home systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - There is a two-level car park for residents' convenience. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, jogging track, table tennis, playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, sauna, barbecue terrace, lounge zone, cinema, etc. Location advantages Thanks to the Sheikh Zayed Road exit, it will take 10-12 minutes to reach the popular locations of Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa, Etihad Museum, Coca-Cola Arena, and 8-10 minutes to reach City Walk and Dubai Mall. La Mer Beach is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes' drive away.