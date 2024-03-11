Catalog
Alba Tower by Century 7

Alba Tower by Century 7

Grand Stay Holiday Homes Rental, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Century 7 Properties
Total area
from 38 m² to 201 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 004 743 AEDfrom 5 922 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
30%301 423 AED
Registration of the contract
4%40 190 AED
Before the completion date
40%401 897 AED
Handover
30%301 423 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
Building height44.6 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
38 - 201
1 004 743 - 1 195 492
5 922 - 26 063
2 bedrooms
63 - 198
1 455 357 - 2 075 068
10 433 - 23 002

Description

Luxury residential complex in the Al Satwa district, in the heart of the bustling metropolis. Alba Tower offers the elegance of city life combined with the comfort of home. The perfect place for those who appreciate comfort in a modern way. Key Features - All apartments are fully finished: every detail is carefully considered and has its functionality. The interior design is done in Italian style. - The complex features public spaces for relaxation, sports, and shopping: a gym, a children's playground, a walking zone, a swimming pool, cafes, and shops. - For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious two-level parking. Community Infrastructure Al Satwa is a historic district in the central part of Dubai. The neighborhood is characterized by a lively atmosphere, mixed culture, and developed infrastructure. Allied Medical Centre, Aster Clinic, and OCP Medical Centre can be reached within 5-7 minutes. It takes 7-10 minutes to reach Al Shaab School, Al Maktoum Primary School, and Widad Centre. Location Advantages The residential complex is located near the main Sheikh Zayed Road, which provides easy and fast access to iconic city landmarks. Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Frame are just 2 minutes away. The Museum of the Future can be reached in 5 minutes, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 10. The drive to Dubai International Airport will take 30 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

