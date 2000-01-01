Catalog
Mayfair Gardens

1, 35 Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Majid Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 103 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 900 286 AEDfrom 19 744 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35 – 47
900 286 – 1 128 256
23 589 – 25 036
1 bedroom
76 – 103
1 502 286 – 2 122 408
19 744 – 20 492

Description

Oasis of elegance in Jumeirah Garden City. The luxurious interiors of the Mayfair Gardens clubhouse and meticulously designed layouts provide an atmosphere of warmth and cosiness. Every detail is designed for a comfortable living experience. Key features - All apartments are finished with high quality materials with marble inserts, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in storage and appliances. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for yoga, table football and tennis, billiards, chess tables, barbecue area, infinity pool, lounge zone. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Garden City is a modern district of Dubai, located near the key locations of the metropolis. Community residents have access to all necessary infrastructure: cultural and entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, jogging paths. Al Maktoum Primary School, Old Little Flock English School, Little Champions Nursery and medical clinics Al Hana Medical Centre, NMC Medical Centre, Sparkle Medical Centre are located at a distance of 7-10 minutes. Location Advantages With access to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city's largest motorways, Dubai's major tourist attractions are within easy reach. World Trade Centre is 3 minutes away, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 4 minutes away and La Mer Beach is 5 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
