UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - FH Residency by Forum Development

FH Residency by Forum Development

B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Forum Development
Total area
from 35 m² to 165 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 527 250 AEDfrom 11 248 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%105 450 AED
Registration of the contract
4%21090 AED
Before the completion date
40%210 900 AED
Handover
40%210 900 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Pricefrom 527 250 AED
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
35 - 40
527 250 - 590 900
14 751 - 14 869
1 bedroom
51 - 79
760 000 - 1 330 000
14 669 - 16 770
2 bedrooms
94 - 165
1 315 750 - 1 862 605
11 248 - 13 910
3 bedrooms
140 - 148
2 280 000 - 2 375 000
16 006 - 16 280

Description

FH Residency is a residential complex conveniently located in the quiet and peaceful Jumeirah Village Triangle community. The building features Mediterranean and Arabian styles and is close to major attractions. FH Residency caters to the needs of urban dwellers and offers affordable and diverse entertainment. It is not just a place to live, but a space where everyone can find something special and unique for themselves. Key Features - All living spaces are equipped with modern appliances, high ceilings and large panoramic windows that fill the rooms with plenty of light and air. - The complex features partially furnished lots, finished in beige and milky colors. - FH Residency is focused on family infrastructure and entertainment for active residents of the complex. Neighborhood Infrastructure JVT is one of the popular and sought-after neighborhoods in Dubai. All infrastructure in it is designed with the needs of large families in mind. Residents have at their disposal 7 parks, sports grounds, basketball, soccer and tennis courts, schools. By 2025 a large shopping center Al Khail Avenue Mall is planned to be opened, and by 2026 - a metro station. Infrastructure of the complex Residents will be able to enjoy a variety of internal infrastructure of the complex. Residents will have access to a modern coffee shop where they can relax or work during the day, a swimming pool, an equipped gym for fitness, a space for yoga, and a children's playroom. A special feature of the complex will be an outdoor training area especially for those who like to do sports in the open air. Transportation accessibility The location of FH Residency provides easy access to popular attractions and other areas of the emirate. It will take about 20 minutes to reach Dubai Downtown and Dubai Mall. It takes 10 minutes to reach Dubai Marina, 15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

Infrastructure

On map
B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea10 km
High school750 m
Shop2 km
Medical center7 km
Metro station6 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Parking
  • Parking elevator
Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 4
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room