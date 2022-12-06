UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Red Square Towers

Red Square Towers

5, Joory Street, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 29 m² to 85 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price563 207 AED
from 563 207 AED
from 17 010 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
10%56321 AED
+
4%22528 AED
Before the completion date
50%281 604 AED
Handover
10%56 321 AED
Post-Handover
30%168 962 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors34
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 563 207 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop150 m
Sea9 km
Airport27 km

About project

Red Square Towers will delight the residents with their thoughtful design, diverse internal infrastructure, and comfortable apartments. The strategic location in the developed community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) allows for a vibrant lifestyle and provides quick access to various tourist locations and business districts of the city. Key project features Spacious and functional apartments with panoramic views of the metropolis. Modern design, high-quality materials, and equipped kitchens in each unit. The territory includes: an outdoor swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, running and walking tracks, a modern fitness center, children's playgrounds, and a barbecue area. For the convenience and safety of residents, the complex is equipped with a video surveillance system, 24-hour security, and a 5-story underground parking. Community infrastructure The Jumeirah Village Triangle area is attractive for families with children and offers everything needed for comfortable living. In the vicinity are the Jumeirah International Nursery, Sunmarke and Arcadia schools, sports grounds, squares, and the JVT Community Park. The large shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and The Springs Souk are located 10-15 minutes from the complex. Location advantages Proximity to the main highways of the emirate, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Emirates Road, allows for quick travel to any part of the city. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach the white beaches of Dubai Marina with many boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. It takes 20 minutes by car to reach Palm Jumeirah and the Global Village fair, and about 30 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
29 - 35
563 207 - 697 148
18 805 - 19 666
1 bedroom
55 - 85
974 061 - 1 521 444
17 567 - 17 857
2 bedrooms
84 - 85
1 444 291 - 1 603 582
17 010 - 18 649

Infrastructure

