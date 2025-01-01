Catalog
A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.


Advantages of Tiger Real Estate:

- systematic approach to business

- experienced staff

- professional involvement

- competent management


The company's mission is based on the strategy of providing clients with the highest level of quality construction work with the guarantee of completing projects on time and at a reasonable cost. The commitment is to maintain honesty, honor and professionalism in dealing with project owners and users.

Guzel Towers by Tiger
V8, C2 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 30 m² to 99 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 30 m²from 662 333 AED
1 bedroomfrom 62 m²from 1 081 380 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 99 m²from 1 566 994 AED
from 662 333 AEDfrom 15 744 AED/m²
Sky Tower by Tiger
La Maison by HDS Residential Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2028
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 81 m² to 1153 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 81 m²from 2 489 669 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 130 m²from 3 625 324 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 177 m²from 4 765 688 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 246 m²from 8 563 566 AED
from 2 489 669 AEDfrom 26 808 AED/m²
Red Square Towers
5, Joory Street, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 30 m² to 85 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 30 m²from 685 923 AED
1 bedroomfrom 55 m²from 1 085 557 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 85 m²from 1 525 886 AED
from 685 923 AEDfrom 17 952 AED/m²
Renad Tower
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 57 m² to 152 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 57 m²from 1 232 649 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 95 m²from 2 005 883 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 152 m²from 3 200 000 AED
from 1 232 649 AEDfrom 20 980 AED/m²
Jade Tower
13, 24th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 69 m² to 122 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 994 070 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 117 m²from 1 534 044 AED
from 994 070 AEDfrom 13 084 AED/m²
Volga Tower
Silver Lining Building, District JVT 7, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 77 m² to 257 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 77 m²from 1 672 496 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 110 m²from 2 315 812 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 174 m²from 3 561 412 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 207 m²from 3 909 775 AED
from 1 672 496 AEDfrom 18 837 AED/m²
