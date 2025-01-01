A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.





Advantages of Tiger Real Estate:

- systematic approach to business

- experienced staff

- professional involvement

- competent management





The company's mission is based on the strategy of providing clients with the highest level of quality construction work with the guarantee of completing projects on time and at a reasonable cost. The commitment is to maintain honesty, honor and professionalism in dealing with project owners and users.