Home - Residential complexes - Jade Tower

Jade Tower

13, 24th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 34 m² to 122 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 561 357 AEDfrom 13 084 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%112 271 AED
Registration of the contract
4%22 454 AED
Before the completion date
54%303 133 AED
Handover
6%33 681 AED
Post-Handover
20%112 271 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors28
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
34 - 37
561 357 - 611 003
14 906 - 17 659
1 bedroom
69 - 87
985 889 - 1 279 828
14 268 - 14 682
2 bedrooms
99 - 122
1 296 316 - 1 784 329
13 084 - 14 564

Description

A combination of exclusive design and state-of-the-art technology in the heart of the metropolis. Immerse yourself in a world of luxury with Jade Tower in Majan district near Dubailandand. Unique aesthetics and harmonious spaces will ensure comfort, and unsurpassed service will allow you to enjoy the simple joys of life. Key Features – Glass facades and classic geometric shapes create an impressive appearance of the tower, which successfully fits into the modern urban landscape. – There are spacious premium studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. An exclusive interior where traditions are harmoniously intertwined with modern details. – On the internal territory there are: an open-air swimming pool, paths for walking and running, sports and gyms, playgrounds. Community Infrastructure Majan is a neighborhood with well-developed infrastructure, offering easy access to Grandiose Supermarket, Viva, restaurants like Terracotta and Les Freres, beauty salons such as Olive Gents and Ainura Beauty, and Lulu Laundry. Dunecrest American School is a 5-minute drive away, and GEMS Winchester School Dubai is 10 minutes away by car. Location Advantages Jade Tower is conveniently located near one of Dubai's major highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing easy access to the city's main attractions and cultural landmarks. IMG World is just a 5-minute drive away. It takes 7 minutes to reach Global Village, 19 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is approximately 22 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport26 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area