Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?

Buying an apartment in Dubai 一 is not an easy decision, especially when faced with the choice between a property in the city centre or in a remote community. In order to understand the pros and cons, potential buyers often come to a broker for advice. A realtor needs to understand himself and be able to explain to others that the choice of property depends primarily on the lifestyle of the clients and their future plans for the property.





If an investor plans to buy an apartment for themselves, it is important to consider the community infrastructure of the area and access to the right locations. If the property is planned to be rented out, it is important to have a clear idea of who the potential tenant will be. This will affect the investment strategy as a whole and the income.





Central areas

Central areas in Dubai include Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Marina and others. These locations are best suited to tourists who come to see the sights of the city, office workers, young couples without children. Typical properties for such neighbourhoods are 一 apartment complexes with well-developed internal infrastructure.









The centre always offers convenient access to a variety of shops, restaurants, malls and entertainment venues. It also has a well-developed infrastructure and transport accessibility. However, property prices here can be significantly higher than in other locations.





If investors want to rent out an apartment in the future, there are no better areas than the central ones. Usually on holiday people prefer to live near the most popular attractions or the sea. And for those who move to Dubai for work, you will probably need a long-term apartment near the office in a location with convenient transport accessibility.





Family Communities

Communities are most often built in a city-within-a-city format. Developers usually design not only a residential complex, but also the most necessary infrastructure around it: shops, parks, kindergartens, schools, shopping centres, cafes and medical clinics. Therefore, community residences are ideal for remote workers, families with children and long-term tenants.





If an investor plans to live in an apartment on his own and does not need to go to work to the centre every morning, the property in the community will be a great option. Everything here is within walking distance, and security guards usually monitor the order.









The types of property in the community are most often divided into apartment blocks, villas and townhouses. Buying property here should be for those who are afraid of living ‘on a wasteland’ for the first time. Such a risk is for those who buy housing in a new, not yet developed neighbourhood. The main feature of the community is that residential complexes are designed together with public facilities. That is, the client immediately gets life in the style of ‘all-inclusive’.





Top 2 objects in the central district

Kempinski Marina Residences 一 a modern residential complex in the very centre of Dubai. A wide range of apartments in the prestigious Dubai Marina area will appeal to those who like to be in the centre of events. Developed infrastructure: swimming pools, padel tennis court (terribly popular this season), yoga studio, basketball court, cinema, gym etc. 24-hour security and concierge service are provided for residents' safety.

Handover: 4th quarter 2028

Price: from AED 2 485 016





Sky Tower 一 one of the tallest buildings in the world, located in the Business Bay neighbourhood. Investors are offered luxury apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. The client will be able to choose the finishes to suit their tastes: Arabic, French, Chinese or Greek style. The main attractions Dubai Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 15 minutes.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2028

Price: from AED 2 413 088





Top 2 objects in the community

Edge at Raha Island 一 a premium residential complex located in the Mina Al Arab community. The location is ideal for families with children: thirty minutes from the complex is a large Dreamland Aqua Park, and ten minutes away there are popular schools. The internal infrastructure of the complex itself is amazingly diverse: roller skating tracks, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, children's playground, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 750 000





Skyscape Avenue 一 a modern project located in one of Dubai's most prestigious communities 一 Sobha Hartland 2. All the necessary infrastructure facilities such as schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants are in close proximity to the development. Inside the residence there will be an infinity pool, children's play club, zen gardens, music studio, etc.

Handover: 4th quarter 2028

Price: from AED 1 708 605