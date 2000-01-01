Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Kempinski Marina Residences by Devmark

Kempinski Marina Residences by Devmark

Marina Heights Tower, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Devmark Group
Total area
from 102 m² to 278 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 200 000 AEDfrom 21 408 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%220 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%88 000 AED
Before the completion date
45%990 000 AED
Handover
10%220 000 AED
Post-Handover
35%770 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors47
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
102
2 200 000
21 528
2 bedrooms
149
3 200 000
21 408
3 bedrooms
278
6 700 000
24 040

Description

Prestigious residential complex in the heart of the metropolis. Kempinski Residences is located in Dubai Marina. The project embodies luxury living, offering residents an unprecedented combination of high-end service and modern amenities. Key Features – The exterior impresses with its majestic design. The facade of the building consists of bold geometric shapes and an elegant combination of glass and metal. – Spacious terraces with vertical gardens and vibrant greenery offer breathtaking views of the city's futuristic landscape. – We offer a wide range of apartments: from ergonomic one-bedroom apartments to luxury duplexes with five bedrooms. Each lot is equipped with a "smart home" system. – The interiors of the premises are made using high-quality materials. Kitchens and bathrooms are fully equipped with premium plumbing and household appliances from well-known brands. – Entertainment and services surprise with their variety: swimming pools, gym, padel tennis courts, basketball court, running track, children's playrooms, yoga studio, barbecue areas and a private cinema room. – 24-hour concierge service, parking and security will make your stay safe. Residents are offered assistance in organizing events, private lessons with a personal trainer, cleaning and laundry services. Community Infrastructure All essential amenities are in close proximity. Supermarkets like Spinneys, Atlantis Fresh, and Fine Mart, pharmacies such as LIFE and Binsina, and restaurants including Shami Gourmet, KOBEYa, Chaihona No1 by Vasilchuki, and Deniz Restaurant are easily accessible, along with beauty salons. Schools such as GEMS Founders, ZAYED EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX, Arcadia, and Nord Anglia School are about 15 minutes away. Location Advantages The residential complex has access to transportation hubs and the Sheikh Zayed Road expressway, as well as Al Khayay Street and Al Sharta Street. Dubai Marina Mall is just 4 minutes away, and it takes 10-15 minutes by car to reach Ain Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Skydive, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al Arab. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Infrastructure

Marina Heights Tower, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport240 m
Sea350 m
Shop150 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
  • Terrace