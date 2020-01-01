Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Skyscape Avenue by Sobha

Skyscape Avenue by Sobha

Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 68 m² to 159 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 716 594 AEDfrom 25 020 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%343 319 AED
Registration of the contract
4%68 664 AED
Before the completion date
40%686 638 AED
Handover
40%686 638 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors52
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 106
1 716 594 - 2 667 434
25 020 - 25 134
2 bedrooms
87 - 159
2 210 565 - 4 278 673
25 403 - 26 749
3 bedrooms
145
3 904 600 - 4 021 738
26 910 - 27 717

Description

A project in the Sobha Hartland 2 community with charming streets, modern architecture and a natural landscape. A unique residential complex in a modern style with an emphasis on functionality and aesthetics. Skyscape Avenue will include three high-rise buildings that fit seamlessly into the urban landscape. Key Features – Facades are made of glass, steel, facing materials, using innovative technologies. – Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Large windows fill the rooms with natural light and offer amazing views. – The internal infrastructure is diverse: infinity-swimming pool, gyms, game clubs for adults and children, zen gardens, yoga areas and a music studio. – Advanced security systems are used. Round-the-clock security and video surveillance ensures the residents ' peace of mind. Community Infrastructure Sobha Hartland 2 is a cozy community, considered one of the most prestigious in Dubai. All necessary amenities are within walking distance: Life pharmacies, Union Coop Al Aweer hypermarkets, Nesto Hypermarket, Spinneys supermarket, restaurants such as Al Ain Way, Muhammad Qasim Kitchen and Restaurant LLC, Pak Sarhad, Afrid, and American Hospital. The distance to Bilingual French School, Repton School, and North London Collegiate School is 10-15 minutes by car. Location Advantages The strategic location near Ras Al Khor Rd, Al Ain Rd, and Al Manama St allows for quick and comfortable access to the city's main destinations. Avenue Mall, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are 14-20 minutes away by car. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive, and Al Maktoum Airport is 40 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school9 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport15 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby