Sky Tower by Tiger

La Maison by HDS Residential Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 81 m² to 268 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 497 262 AEDfrom 29 163 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%499 452 AED
Registration of the contract
4%99 890 AED
Before the completion date
40%998 905 AED
Handover
10%249 726 AED
Post-Handover
30%749 179 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors122
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
81 - 84
2 497 262 - 2 817 615
30 791 - 33 255
2 bedrooms
130 - 146
3 933 266 - 5 004 314
30 241 - 34 223
3 bedrooms
177 - 241
5 185 586 - 8 105 354
29 163 - 33 582
4 bedrooms
253 - 268
8 655 625 - 9 042 675
33 692 - 34 128

Description

The inspiring Sky Tower in Business Bay is one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. With its design, superb location, and spectacular scenic views, the tower will become one of the brightest symbols of luxury in the Dubai urban landscape. The complex offers luxury residences with 1-4 bedrooms. Key Features – A unique feature is the possibility to choose an individual version of the apartment decoration in Arabic, Chinese, Greek or French style. – Facilities and entertainment on the territory meet international standards and amaze with their diversity: barbecue areas, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, running tracks, gyms, swimming pools and an open-air spa complex. – The hotel offers 24-hour concierge service and a lobby for guests convenience. Community Infrastructure Business Bay is located right in the heart of the city. In close proximity to the neighborhood, you'll find restaurants like Privilege Club, The Host, JOE & THE JUICE, One Life Kitchen and Café, La Maison, and the Malibu Deck bar, as well as beauty salons such as Luma Beauty Lounge and Frai Beauty, and Supercare Pharmacy. Hartland International School Dubai is a 10-minute drive away, while North London Collegiate School is just 12 minutes away. Location Advantages Access to the Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Ras Al Khor Road expressways allows for quick navigation throughout the city and easy access to major attractions. Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, and Dubai

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station3 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe