Sky Tower by Tiger

Description

The inspiring Sky Tower in Business Bay is one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. With its design, superb location, and spectacular scenic views, the tower will become one of the brightest symbols of luxury in the Dubai urban landscape. The complex offers luxury residences with 1-4 bedrooms. Key Features – A unique feature is the possibility to choose an individual version of the apartment decoration in Arabic, Chinese, Greek or French style. – Facilities and entertainment on the territory meet international standards and amaze with their diversity: barbecue areas, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, running tracks, gyms, swimming pools and an open-air spa complex. – The hotel offers 24-hour concierge service and a lobby for guests convenience. Community Infrastructure Business Bay is located right in the heart of the city. In close proximity to the neighborhood, you'll find restaurants like Privilege Club, The Host, JOE & THE JUICE, One Life Kitchen and Café, La Maison, and the Malibu Deck bar, as well as beauty salons such as Luma Beauty Lounge and Frai Beauty, and Supercare Pharmacy. Hartland International School Dubai is a 10-minute drive away, while North London Collegiate School is just 12 minutes away. Location Advantages Access to the Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Ras Al Khor Road expressways allows for quick navigation throughout the city and easy access to major attractions. Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, and Dubai