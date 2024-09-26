The best communities to invest in in Dubai. Top 5 most promising projects

Every agent knows that the choice of community for property investment depends primarily on the client’s objectives, preferences and budget. However, there are locations where it is always profitable to buy a home for resale or rental.





It seems that in Dubai you can find everything from central communities with huge shopping malls and popular attractions to picturesque coastal areas with magnificent ocean views. Each of these locations has its own unique characteristics and benefits for potential investors.





Coastal communities

The most popular communities where tourists prefer to rent property are on the Gulf Coast. Prices for apartments and villas by the sea are rising every year due to the huge demand from holidaymakers. Even during the crises and the decline in the cost of projects in other locations, seaside properties felt more "confident" in the market. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are the most popular communities where apartments are sure to increase in value every year.





Five Luxe JBR 一 is an impressive residential development marketed by hotel brand FIVE Hotels & Resorts. Located in the beachfront community of JBR, it is part of the popular Dubai Marina community. The project is attractive to investors as the developer is offering a guaranteed return of 7% for 10 years (an ideal investment property). There’s plenty of infrastructure to suit all tastes: four swimming pools, first-class spa centre, tennis court, gym, etc.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2024

Price: from AED 4 256 488





Ela Dorchester Collection by Omniyat 一 is a residential community located in Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah community. The beaches are just minutes away from each apartment. By the way, you can relax on the Persian Gulf coast without strangers, as the beach strip is only available to residents of the residence. The internal infrastructure of the complex is impressive: private swimming pools, beauty studio, sauna, gardens for rest and meditation, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter of 2028

Price: from AED 72 500 000





Business Communities

The business communities are ideal for property investment as they are where the main attractions of Dubai are concentrated. Business Bay and Downtown always attract a large number of tourists. After all, these locations are home to the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, dancing fountains and beautiful waterfronts.





Sky Tower by Tiger 一 one of the tallest buildings in the world, is located in the Business Bay community. As well as popular attractions, restaurants, beauty salons, pharmacies and schools are all close by. There is no need to leave the complex to have a good time. Residents and guests have access to a swimming pool, outdoor spa, tennis court, barbecue area and more.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2028

Price: from AED 2 166 855





25H Home by East & West 一 a retro-style high-rise. The location of the residential complex in the vibrant community of Downtown Dubai will be a magnet for tourists. Inside the residence, there will be many entertainment and work areas: lounge, music room, swimming pool, mini-golf, padel court, an area dedicated to a hybrid co-working space and more.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 2 487 930





Promising locations

There are still communities in Dubai with plenty of room for new projects. In the future, they may well compete with popular locations. For now, promising communities include Creek Harbour and Dubai Islands.





Palace Residences by Emaar 一 seaside apartments with spectacular city and canal views. Located in the rapidly developing community of Dubai Creek Harbour. The location will definitely appeal to those who prefer an active lifestyle. The project will have all the necessary facilities for recreation and entertainment: fitness centre, yoga hall, outdoor swimming pools, cycle tracks, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter 2029

Price: from AED 1 960 000





