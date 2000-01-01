Ela Dorchester Collection by Omniyat

Description

A tropical rainforest island on the beachfront. Ela Dorchester Collection is located in the crowning jewel of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's iconic neighbourhood. It offers panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, whose beaches can be reached in a couple of minutes via the apartment complex's walking trails. Key Features — The architecture of the complex by internationally recognised deconstructivist master Zaha Hadid is striking in its free geometry. Unique landscape design by Vladimir Djurovich. — Private beach strip: more than 250 metres only for the residents of the clubhouse. — Each residence is equipped with a private pool, balconies and seamless living spaces. — Spa and wellness services within the tower: private treatment rooms, cryo-room, beauty studio, steam rooms and saunas, indoor gardens for meditation. — Round-the-clock services from Dorchester Collection: concierge, doorman, porter, cleaning, laundry, catering, event management, florist, assistance with travel and restaurant reservations. Community Infrastructure Palm Jumeirah is one of the most elite neighbourhoods in Dubai. The infrastructure of the artificial island is aimed at maximum comfort of residents and guests: more than 80 restaurants, shopping centre and Atlantis Oceanarium, Aquaventure Waterpark, Palm Jumeirah Walk and Eco Park, Riva Beach Club and Surf Club. Within a radius of 15 minutes from the complex built all the necessary social infrastructure: schools and gardens iCademy Middle East, Redwood Montessori Nursery, hospitals Al Das Medical Clinic, Dubai London Clinic and others. Location advantages The Palm Jumeirah Rd and Sheikh Zayed Rd exits allow you to reach key areas of Dubai in 15-20 minutes. Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Emirates Hills and Dubai Marina are all within a 20-25 minute drive. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Park are about 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is about 40 minutes away.