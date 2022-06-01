A large company that has been actively developing in the property market since 2005. The main directions of the developer are the construction and management of residential, hotel and commercial facilities. The company deals with high quality objects and is known for its design and architectural innovations.

The advantages of the developer:

- Exclusive projects;

- Reliability;

- Properties in the best locations in Dubai;

- Collaboration with leading developers;

- Unique layout and design.





Omniyat Properties works with popular designers and architects, allowing each new project to be individual and creative.