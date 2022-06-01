Catalog
Omniyat Properties

A large company that has been actively developing in the property market since 2005. The main directions of the developer are the construction and management of residential, hotel and commercial facilities. The company deals with high quality objects and is known for its design and architectural innovations.

 

The advantages of the developer:

- Exclusive projects;

- Reliability;

- Properties in the best locations in Dubai;

- Collaboration with leading developers;

- Unique layout and design. 


Omniyat Properties works with popular designers and architects, allowing each new project to be individual and creative.

8 offers
Ela Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Ela Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 859 m² to 859 m²
Down payment25%
4 bedroomsfrom 859 m²from 72 500 000 AED
from 72 500 000 AEDfrom 84 357 AED/m²
ORLA Infinity
ORLA Infinity
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 729 m² to 729 m²
Down payment
4 bedroomsfrom 729 m²from 76 500 000 AED
from 76 500 000 AEDfrom 104 831 AED/m²
Vela Viento
Vela Viento
35/2E, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 259 m² to 1481 m²
Down payment5%
2 bedroomsfrom 259 m²from 18 143 432 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 371 m²from 23 730 451 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 565 m²from 50 574 637 AED
from 18 143 432 AEDfrom 63 938 AED/m²
VELA Residences
VELA Residences
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 120
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 590 m² to 685 m²
Down payment5%
3 bedroomsfrom 590 m²from 43 330 140 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 681 m²from 59 799 600 AED
from 43 330 140 AEDfrom 73 320 AED/m²
The Anwa
The Anwa
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS02
Completion dateQ2 2022
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 129 m² to 129 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 129 m²from 3 267 244 AED
from 3 267 244 AEDfrom 25 265 AED/m²
ORLA
ORLA
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 606 m² to 977 m²
Down payment25%
4 bedroomsfrom 606 m²from 51 059 400 AED
from 51 059 400 AEDfrom 83 164 AED/m²
Anwa Aria
Anwa Aria
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS04
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 83 m² to 473 m²
Down payment
1 bedroomfrom 83 m²from 2 658 007 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 135 m²from 3 944 105 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 202 m²from 9 225 175 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 435 m²from 17 597 493 AED
from 2 658 007 AEDfrom 29 078 AED/m²
The Sterling House
The Sterling House
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 9A
Completion date
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 65 m² to 277 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 65 m²from 1 867 760 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 83 m²from 2 059 287 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 277 m²from 6 043 400 AED
from 1 867 760 AEDfrom 21 756 AED/m²
