Anwa Aria

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS04
Seaport
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 76 m² to 153 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 292 664 AED
from 2 292 664 AED
from 27 623 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%91707 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 375 598 AED
Handover
40%917 066 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors37
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 292 664 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school5 km
Shop4 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station4 km
Sea10 m

About project

The elegant tower rises in the promising district of Dubai Maritime City on the first coastline. Discover a luxurious and secluded lifestyle on a man-made peninsula close to the city's top attractions. The project has 37 floors and includes studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, duplexes, townhouses and penthouses. All lots are presented with premium finishes, windows and balconies offer magnificent views of the sky and the water surface.

Anwa Aria offers its residents everything for a full life on the territory of the complex: an azure infinity pool, recreation and barbecue areas, an equipped gym, a yoga studio, an entertainment center for children, restaurants and retail. The complex offers direct access to the park and the promenade. In less than 10 minutes you can reach Mina Rashid Port with shopping malls, restaurants, museums, theater and yacht clubs. Transport accessibility This exclusive project is located 10 minutes from the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to all locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is located a 15 minute drive from the complex. Near the main attractions The main attractions of Dubai: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-minute drive away. The journey to the famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah takes less than 30 minutes. High-quality finish The design project embodies the calm and sophistication of seascapes: a neutral palette in the interior, simple lines, natural light. The decoration uses high-quality materials, including marble, quartz and ceramics. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
76 - 135
2 292 664 - 4 088 102
29 370 - 30 884
2 bedrooms
135 - 153
3 944 105 - 4 949 114
27 623 - 32 726

Infrastructure

