Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away

It is always more pleasant to live near the sea in a hot country. Brokers in Dubai are often asked to find an apartment near the coast. Especially for you we have made a selection of properties near the water. By the way, it takes no more than 5 minutes to walk from each complex to the beach!





What is a good apartment by the sea? You can comfortably live in it yourself or buy it for further renting. Usually, many tourists on holiday in Dubai look for apartments rather than hotels. Therefore, choose favourable lots for your clients, which will not be idle even in the summer heat of Dubai.





Azura Residences by IGO 一 residential complex is located on the Dubai Islands. The project is suitable for those who dream of enjoying a luxurious lifestyle on the coast, even in their working days. Each resident will have access to an infinity pool, yoga space, co-working space, gym, lounge area and more. The sea is 100 metres away from the residence. The main attractions of Dubai (e.g. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall) can be reached within half an hour by car.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 723 572





An apartment in Dubai by the sea 一 is not just a place to stay, but a way of life. Evening walks along the seafront, morning jogging with breathtaking views, fresh sea air - all this makes living in these complexes the most comfortable and vivid experience.





Dubai Harbour Residences by H&H 一 a project on the Persian Gulf, offering an exclusive lifestyle to its future owners. The complex is located in the centre of Dubai Harbour. From the apartments you can admire not only the Gulf, but also other impressive landscapes, as all lots have balconies and panoramic windows. All residents will have access to a private beach. In addition, there is an infinity pool, sauna, beauty salon, gym, yoga space, etc. on site. Within 10-15 minutes drive you can reach the nearest schools, shopping centres and medical clinics.

Handover: 4th quarter 2027

Price: from AED 3 883 523





If a client wants to buy a property by the sea for investment, the first thing to pay attention to is the location. The income will definitely be more in settled neighbourhoods with accessible external infrastructure.





Como Residences 一 residence in the famous Palm Jumeirah neighbourhood. At the disposal of the residents of the complex will be a private pool with a beach, squash and paddle tennis courts, spa centre, gym, recreational area, etc. From the windows of all apartments you can enjoy views of Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and other attractions of the city. For those who like to walk, there are picturesque parks nearby. Restaurants, supermarkets and pharmacies are within walking distance.

Handover: 3d quarter 2027

Price: from AED 33 632 800





However, there is one disadvantage of buying property by the sea 一 its price. Usually, the cost of this type of housing is many times higher than in other areas. However, the dream of living in a metropolis with all the ‘chips’ of the sea resort often defeats the desire to save money.





Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences 一 residential complex with five-star hotel service, located away from the hustle and bustle of the city. All lots are presented with balconies, terraces or private gardens. The project boasts a developed internal infrastructure for the most demanding clients: cinema, infinity pool, lounge zone, gym, lobby cafe, etc. The design of all residences is made in co-operation with the Rixos hotel chain. In addition, all lots are equipped with kitchens and appliances.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: from AED 8 608 800





If the investor plans to resell the apartment in the future, it is important to know that property with a view is always bought up several times faster. Many people are ready to overpay for beauty. Therefore, a property with windows overlooking the sea or a park will be a winner.





Anwa Aria 一 a tall tower located on the beachfront, will definitely be to the taste of all lovers of the resort lifestyle. An undeniable advantage is the sophisticated design of the residential complex and the use of natural materials in the decoration. Each resident will be able to enjoy stunning views from the windows and balconies. A developed infrastructure is provided for residents: infinity-pool, yoga studio, gym, barbecue areas, children's entertainment centre, etc. Also, all residents of the complex will have direct access to the seafront and the park.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: from AED 2 658 007