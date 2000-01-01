Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersNakheel Properties

Nakheel Properties

Go to map

The company has been developing in the property market since 2000. During this time, it has played a major role in creating the modern image of the UAE. The developer's main mission is to create world-class business and lifestyle properties that offer a high level of comfort.


Why Nakheel Properties is popular:

- Developer with the UAE government at the helm;

- Reliability and security of investment;

- Use of modern technologies;

- Innovative solutions;

- Beautiful architecture;

- Wide range of services.


The main flagship projects were Palm Jumeirah, "The View" observation deck and the man-made island archipelago "The World".

5 offers
Naya at District One
Naya at District One
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh, Mohammed Bin Rashid City District One, District One Residences, District One Residences 1
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 328 m² to 419 m²
Down payment20%
3 bedroomsfrom 328 m²from 9 258 800 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 419 m²from 12 602 800 AED
from 9 258 800 AEDfrom 28 181 AED/m²
Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences
Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 977 m² to 977 m²
Down payment20%
4 bedroomsfrom 977 m²from 21 528 800 AED
from 21 528 800 AEDfrom 22 020 AED/m²
Como Residences
Como Residences
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 110
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 716 m² to 1004 m²
Down payment20%
3 bedroomsfrom 868 m²from 52 355 800 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 866 m²from 53 667 800 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 716 m²from 43 380 800 AED
from 43 380 800 AEDfrom 60 261 AED/m²
Palm Beach Towers
Palm Beach Towers
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 36/4
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 85 m² to 163 m²
Down payment15%
1 bedroomfrom 85 m²from 3 000 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 162 m²from 6 500 000 AED
from 3 000 000 AEDfrom 35 075 AED/m²
District One West
District One West
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Quoz 2
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 1932 m² to 1932 m²
Down payment20%
7 bedroomsfrom 1932 m²from 59 476 000 AED
from 59 476 000 AEDfrom 30 783 AED/m²
CatalogMap