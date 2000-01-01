Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 328 m² to 419 m²
Down payment20%
3 bedroomsfrom 328 m²from 9 258 800 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 419 m²from 12 602 800 AED
The company has been developing in the property market since 2000. During this time, it has played a major role in creating the modern image of the UAE. The developer's main mission is to create world-class business and lifestyle properties that offer a high level of comfort.
Why Nakheel Properties is popular:
- Developer with the UAE government at the helm;
- Reliability and security of investment;
- Use of modern technologies;
- Innovative solutions;
- Beautiful architecture;
- Wide range of services.
The main flagship projects were Palm Jumeirah, "The View" observation deck and the man-made island archipelago "The World".