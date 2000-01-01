The company has been developing in the property market since 2000. During this time, it has played a major role in creating the modern image of the UAE. The developer's main mission is to create world-class business and lifestyle properties that offer a high level of comfort.





Why Nakheel Properties is popular:

- Developer with the UAE government at the helm;

- Reliability and security of investment;

- Use of modern technologies;

- Innovative solutions;

- Beautiful architecture;

- Wide range of services.





The main flagship projects were Palm Jumeirah, "The View" observation deck and the man-made island archipelago "The World".