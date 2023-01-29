UAE
Palm Beach Towers

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 36/4
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 108 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price4 268 800 AED
from 4 268 800 AED
from 39 307 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
15%640 320 AED
Registration of the contract
4%170752 AED
Before the completion date
45%1 920 960 AED
Handover
40%1 707 520 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ2 2017
Number of floors51
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 4 268 800 AED
Building height205 m
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school2 km
Shop400 m
Sea300 m

About project

Modern project in one of the most popular areas of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy the views of the Persian Gulf, Burj Al Arab Ain Dubai and the surrounding environment. The complex consists of three towers, each includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and spacious balconies. All lots have designer furniture from the B&B Italia brand.

Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: an infinity pool with a relaxation area, a gym, sports and playgrounds, an observation deck, a yoga and a meditation area, a SPA salon, a conference room, a barbecue area, treadmills, a private beach and a park. Golden Mile Galleria, Nakheel Mall and Marinascape Mall, The International School of Choueifat, Lotus Educational Institute FZ-LLC are 5-10 minutes away. Business Bay and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20-25 minutes by car. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Sheikh Zayed Road, which will allow you to quickly reach the main points of Dubai. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 20 minutes away – a real paradise, stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with its lawns, exotic plants and gardens. Near the main attractions The new project is located in the center of the famous sights of the city. The View, Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay and The Lost Chambers Aquarium can be reached in 5-15 minutes by car. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
108 - 108
4 268 800 - 4 268 800
39 307 - 39 340

Infrastructure

