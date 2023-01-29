Start of sales: The Palm Beach Towers

The new waterfront residential complex in the popular Palm Jumeirah area.





Enjoy every day to the sound of the waves and discover the best that city has to offer!





The community includes three towers Palm Gateway Central Tower, Palm Gateway Beach Tower and Palm Gateway Tubular Tower, each with apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. Residents can use a private beach, wellness center, fitness center, swimming pools, sports and playgrounds, parks and barbecue areas.





Starting price 3 638 800 AED. Payment plan:





15% booking amount;

45% on construction;

40% handover.





