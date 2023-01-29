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HomeBlogNewsStart of sales: The Palm Beach Towers
Date: 29.01.2023

Start of sales: The Palm Beach Towers

Start of sales: The Palm Beach Towers

The new waterfront residential complex in the popular Palm Jumeirah area.


Enjoy every day to the sound of the waves and discover the best that city has to offer!


The community includes three towers Palm Gateway Central Tower, Palm Gateway Beach Tower and Palm Gateway Tubular Tower, each with apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. Residents can use a private beach, wellness center, fitness center, swimming pools, sports and playgrounds, parks and barbecue areas.


Starting price 3 638 800 AED. Payment plan:


  •  15% booking amount;
  •  45% on construction;
  •  40% handover.


To learn more, send a request on the site

  1. Palm Beach Towers
    Palm Beach Towers
    United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 36/4
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2026
    DeveloperNakheel Properties
    Total areafrom 108 m² to 1412 m²
    Down Payment15%
    from 1 140 585 $from 9 625 $/m²
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