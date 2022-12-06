Como Residences

The exclusive collection includes 2-6 bedroom apartments, 7-bedroom duplexes, and the only 5-bedroom penthouse. Some of the apartments feature a private pool. Each apartment offers 180 or 360-degree views, allowing residents to relax and breathe in the fresh sea air while enjoying breathtaking views of Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai. Depending on the property type, 3-7 parking spaces are available. Residents can indulge in a luxurious lifestyle with a private beach pool, 25-meter pool, landscaped relaxation area, playground, concierge service, paddle and squash courts, gym, spa and wellness center, cafe, and business center. Nearby amenities include Marina Pharmacy Palm, The Byron Bathers Club, Peaches & Cream Beach Restaurant, Tagomago, Choithrams Palm Shoreline, and Choithrams Palm Azure. Al Ittihad Park and Eco Park are also within close proximity. Near the main attractions Located near popular attractions, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are a 10-minute drive away. The renowned Burj Al Arab is only 20 minutes away from the complex. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

More