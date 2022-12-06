UAE
Como Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 110
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 868 m² to 1828 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 6
Start price52 920 800 AED
from 52 920 800 AED
from 60 292 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%10 584 160 AED
Registration of the contract
4%2116832 AED
Before the completion date
60%31 752 480 AED
Handover
20%10 584 160 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Sales launchQ1 2023
Number of floors71
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 52 920 800 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center7 km
Sea150 m

About project

New project inspired by sea waves and seamlessly integrated into the surrounding landscape in the popular area of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle where panoramic views, luxurious interiors, and exclusive amenities come together.

The exclusive collection includes 2-6 bedroom apartments, 7-bedroom duplexes, and the only 5-bedroom penthouse. Some of the apartments feature a private pool. Each apartment offers 180 or 360-degree views, allowing residents to relax and breathe in the fresh sea air while enjoying breathtaking views of Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai. Depending on the property type, 3-7 parking spaces are available. Residents can indulge in a luxurious lifestyle with a private beach pool, 25-meter pool, landscaped relaxation area, playground, concierge service, paddle and squash courts, gym, spa and wellness center, cafe, and business center. Nearby amenities include Marina Pharmacy Palm, The Byron Bathers Club, Peaches & Cream Beach Restaurant, Tagomago, Choithrams Palm Shoreline, and Choithrams Palm Azure. Al Ittihad Park and Eco Park are also within close proximity. Near the main attractions Located near popular attractions, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are a 10-minute drive away. The renowned Burj Al Arab is only 20 minutes away from the complex. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
877 - 877
52 920 800 - 52 920 800
60 292 - 60 292
4 bedrooms
868 - 868
53 667 800 - 53 667 800
61 824 - 61 824
5 bedrooms
1268 - 1268
79 282 800 - 79 282 800
62 488 - 62 488
6 bedrooms
1828 - 1828
115 354 800 - 115 354 800
63 084 - 63 084

Infrastructure

