The 5 most expensive areas in Dubai to buy real estate

Something on the rich one? Yes!

At the end of 2023, Dubai has become the world's leading luxury real estate market. Yes, yes, overtaking Hong Kong and New York! Thus, investments for the third quarter of last year amounted to $1.59 billion. Let's find out which areas are the most expensive for buying an apartment or villa.

Jumeirah Bay

A prestigious artificial island with its own "feature" - all properties are sold overlooking the Persian Gulf. You will not be bored: there is everything for a comfortable life and entertainment. For example, after work you can relax on the landscaped sandy beaches, in the elite yacht club, as well as in numerous restaurants and spa centers. Potential investors are people seeking a luxurious lifestyle.

The island is shaped like a seahorse and is connected to the mainland by a bridge. Therefore, residents of Jumeirah Bay can reach the business districts of Dubai in 15-20 minutes by car. Fans of an active lifestyle are offered a lot of sports entertainment. Here you can swim on a sapboard, go kitesurfing or go to the gym, located in the center of the district.

The only downside is that there are no schools or kindergartens on the island. But this will not be a big problem, as there are many educational and preschool institutions in neighboring areas. In order to get to them, it will take less than 10 minutes by car.

In Jumeirah Bay there are elite types of housing: apartments, penthouses and villas. The average cost of real estate in the area is approximately 21,000,000 AED.

Palm Jumeirah

One of the most expensive areas both for vacation and for living. All real estate here is "view": a wonderful view of the sea coast or the skyscrapers of the city.

Artificially created island will undoubtedly appeal to those who love aesthetics and naturalness. Only natural materials of natural origin were used in the construction of Palm Jumeirah. Therefore, there is no abundance of metal structures and concrete here. The most luxurious and impressive villas and mansions are located on the island, among which are real works of architectural art.

The island is considered expensive, but in this place you can find real estate in a more modest price segment. Of course, villas, which are in great demand (you bet - private beach!) here will cost the maximum price. But a studio apartment can be bought at a reasonable price, especially if you invest in real estate under construction.

The average cost of housing in the area is about 3 500 000 AED.

In the location is located all the most necessary things: clinics, kindergartens, large supermarkets. Therefore, many residents of Palm Jumeirah do not leave the island for weeks. But those who can not sit still for long, easily get to the city. The popular Dubai Marina neighborhood is a 10-minute drive away, and Business Bay and Downtown Dubai are 20 minutes away.

Emirates Hills

This neighborhood is often associated with Beverly Hills in the US. Here you can buy a luxury villa and feel like you are in a resort. There is no high-rise development in Emirates Hills, so you will not find buildings higher than three floors. Due to the fact that this location was originally planned to sell luxury real estate, there are a lot of artificial reservoirs, golf courses and well-groomed parks.

Transportation accessibility is ideal. In less than 5 minutes you can get to the beach Dubai Marina, and the way to the central areas of the city will take about 20 minutes.

Emirates Hills is isolated from the attention of tourists and focuses on a closed family lifestyle. There are no large hypermarkets here, but a few minutes away by car is the largest shopping center in Dubai - Dubai Mall.

Directly in the area are kindergartens and schools with various educational programs. Emirates Hills also has many elite restaurants and cozy cafes for dining out.

The average cost of a villa in the area is approximately AED 40,000,000

Jumeirah Island

This is where Pavel Durov rented a villa to live in 2023 (according to Forbes). The prestigious neighborhood with a convenient location attracts the attention of wealthy investors and those who just want to live here with their families. Small houses or studio apartments are not to be found here, the predominant property type is luxury villas with spacious layouts.

The neighborhood is rich in developed infrastructure: green park areas, picnic areas, jogging trails, etc. On the territory there are kindergartens, schools, supermarkets and private clinics. And so that residents don't have to worry about where to go for dinner, Jumeirah Island offers its own restaurants with a variety of cuisines.

Jumeirah Island has an ideal location. It is away from the bustling neighborhoods, yet it offers quick access to the central points of the city. For example, the popular Dubai Marina area is just a short drive away.

The average cost of a villa in the area is approximately 27,000,000

Dubailand

A family neighborhood that allows its residents to relax, practically without leaving home. All entertainment is within walking distance, so the owners of real estate in this location do not face the problem: "Where to go with the kids at the weekend?".

In Dubailand you can buy both villas and small housing - for example, a studio apartment or apartments. There are shopping centers with boutiques of luxury brands, safaris, green oases and amusement parks.

For those who like to spend their free time actively, Dubailand offers everything for playing basketball, badminton, etc. One can take up tennis or swimming without leaving the neighborhood. The infrastructure is also suitable for living with children: kindergartens and schools.

The average cost of real estate in the area is approximately 2,910,000 AED

Top 3 projects in the most expensive neighborhoods in Dubai

The Acres by Meraas - exclusive villas located in the center of Dubailand. Ideal for those who want to live close to nature, but use the infrastructure of city life.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Cost: from 6,413,000 AED.

ORLA Infinity - a residential complex located in the elite area of Palm Jumeirah. Resort-like, yet private lifestyle will suit those who love comfort and privacy.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Price: from 66,301,061 AED.

Como Residences - exclusive apartments in the popular location of Palm Jumeirah. Private residential complex with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and other attractions.

Completion date: Q3 2027

Price: from 52 920 800 AED