The complex features an exclusive collection of 20 two-level apartments with a "Smart Home" system. Each residence is designed to blend indoor and outdoor spaces. Private pools of up to 18 meters in length are installed on the terraces, providing a pleasant retreat. The windows offer views of the Persian Gulf, the iconic landmark of Palm Jumeirah and the unique Dubai skyline. Residents of the complex will enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: a beach club, private theaters, cigar lounges, children's areas, bowling and entertainment rooms, a lounge, a fitness center, a spa salon, treatment rooms, and pools. Concierge services are available, including Swiss butler services, valet, trainers, concierges, parking attendants, and maintenance and cleaning of common areas, à la carte services. High-quality finish The interiors are designed by the YODEZEEN design studio. In each residence, the finest materials are combined with intuitive design. Built-in closets and European appliances provide functionality and form. The kitchen is adorned with walnut wood panels, combining elegance and aesthetics inspired by nature. The dining area exudes a warm and inviting glow, conducive to unforgettable gatherings and conversations. The bathroom is finished with marble and connected by double entrances without doors, demonstrating an innovative approach. The landscaped greenery is a feature of the complex World-renowned landscape architect ZED has specially created a unique ecosystem for ORLA Infinity. Well-thought-out design that combines interior gardens and open spaces allows residents to enjoy views of nature: elegant acacias, olives, palms and the iconic Dubai skyline. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

More