The Acres by Meraas

Key project features The residences will be the epitome of modern luxury and elegance. The living spaces will be full of air and light, and the finishes will utilize eco-friendly materials. Natural stone and wood elements, open floor plans, high ceilings and panoramic windows overlooking vast parklands will create a unique atmosphere of serenity and communion with nature. Infrastructure Features The residential complex will be located in the center of the prestigious Dubailand district, surrounded by flowering gardens with fruit trees, flower beds, parks and vegetable gardens with fragrant herbs. There will be many scenic walkways and shady alleys for strolling. In the center of the community there will be an artificial lagoon with a promenade, floating decks, a beach and a marina. Playgrounds and tree houses are provided for children. A market with organic products, a kindergarten, a school and a polyclinic are planned for the community. Nearby attractions Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club and Hamdan Sports Complex are located near the complex. Global Village Fair, which hosts theatrical performances, concerts and fashion shows, can be reached in 10 minutes. Transportation accessibility With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, you'll be able to get to your desired locations quickly. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

