UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - The Acres by Meraas

The Acres by Meraas

Wadi Al Safa 7, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperMeraas Development LLC
Total areafrom 283 m² to 552 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 5
Start price5 090 000 AED
from 5 090 000 AED
from 17 864 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%254 500 AED
Registration of the contract
5%254500 AED
+
4%203600 AED
Before the completion date
55%2 799 500 AED
Handover
35%1 781 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2027
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 5 090 000 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport11 km
High school9 km
Shop12 km
Medical center11 km
Metro station20 km
Airport33 km

About project

A residential complex with a collection of exclusive villas overlooking lush gardens, artificial lakes and azure lagoons perfectly combines closeness to nature and the convenience of city life. If you are looking for a quiet and cozy place to live, The Acres can be a great choice.

Key project features The residences will be the epitome of modern luxury and elegance. The living spaces will be full of air and light, and the finishes will utilize eco-friendly materials. Natural stone and wood elements, open floor plans, high ceilings and panoramic windows overlooking vast parklands will create a unique atmosphere of serenity and communion with nature. Infrastructure Features The residential complex will be located in the center of the prestigious Dubailand district, surrounded by flowering gardens with fruit trees, flower beds, parks and vegetable gardens with fragrant herbs. There will be many scenic walkways and shady alleys for strolling. In the center of the community there will be an artificial lagoon with a promenade, floating decks, a beach and a marina. Playgrounds and tree houses are provided for children. A market with organic products, a kindergarten, a school and a polyclinic are planned for the community. Nearby attractions Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club and Hamdan Sports Complex are located near the complex. Global Village Fair, which hosts theatrical performances, concerts and fashion shows, can be reached in 10 minutes. Transportation accessibility With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, you'll be able to get to your desired locations quickly. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
283 - 283
5 090 000 - 5 090 000
17 971 - 17 971
4 bedrooms
380 - 380
6 790 000 - 6 790 000
17 864 - 17 864
5 bedrooms
552 - 552
10 000 000 - 10 000 000
18 108 - 18 108

Infrastructure

Wadi Al Safa 7, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Acres by Meraas