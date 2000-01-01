Catalog
Azura Residences by IGO

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 78 m² to 167 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 547 262 AEDfrom 19 655 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%309 452 AED
Registration of the contract
4%61 890 AED
Before the completion date
40%618 905 AED
Handover
10%154 726 AED
Post-Handover
30%464 178 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 - 82
1 547 262 - 1 689 473
19 655 - 20 469
2 bedrooms
117 - 126
2 356 200 - 2 631 600
20 130 - 20 760
3 bedrooms
161 - 167
3 238 500 - 3 335 400
19 912 - 20 007

Description

Secluded waterfront oasis set on the picturesque Dubai Islands, where tranquil turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush gardens invite you to immerse yourself in a world of relaxation and serenity. Azura Residence is the epitome of luxury waterfront living. Key Features - All units come fully-equipped with European branded built-in kitchen appliances and smart home system. The interior design features light beige tones with porcelain elements. - The complex boasts a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor yoga space, gym, juice bar, co-working space, and lounge area designed for residents and their guests. - Residents benefit from a three-level basement parking and 24/7 CCTV surveillance. Community Infrastructure Dubai Islands is a group of five islands with a developing infrastructure. The area is set to welcome Deira Mall, the future largest shopping mall in the UAE. The beaches in Dubai Islands are certified with the Blue Flag quality mark (an award given for high standards of quality and safety). The islands feature wellness centers, eco-friendly spaces, and world-class golf courses. Within a 10-15 minutes’ drive, you can reach medical facilities like Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai, Al Baraha Government Services, and schools like The Primary Nursery, School Projects UAE, and New Academy School. Location Advantages The islands are linked to the mainland by the Deira Island Bridge, providing easy access to major city highways. Burj Khalifa, Etihad Museum, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Creek Harbour are a 30-minute drive away, while the neighboring Jumeirah Islands can be reached in 40 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 20-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school6 km
Shop1 km
Medical center6 km
Airport8 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Restaurant/cafe