Azura Residences by IGO

Secluded waterfront oasis set on the picturesque Dubai Islands, where tranquil turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush gardens invite you to immerse yourself in a world of relaxation and serenity. Azura Residence is the epitome of luxury waterfront living. Key Features - All units come fully-equipped with European branded built-in kitchen appliances and smart home system. The interior design features light beige tones with porcelain elements. - The complex boasts a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor yoga space, gym, juice bar, co-working space, and lounge area designed for residents and their guests. - Residents benefit from a three-level basement parking and 24/7 CCTV surveillance. Community Infrastructure Dubai Islands is a group of five islands with a developing infrastructure. The area is set to welcome Deira Mall, the future largest shopping mall in the UAE. The beaches in Dubai Islands are certified with the Blue Flag quality mark (an award given for high standards of quality and safety). The islands feature wellness centers, eco-friendly spaces, and world-class golf courses. Within a 10-15 minutes’ drive, you can reach medical facilities like Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai, Al Baraha Government Services, and schools like The Primary Nursery, School Projects UAE, and New Academy School. Location Advantages The islands are linked to the mainland by the Deira Island Bridge, providing easy access to major city highways. Burj Khalifa, Etihad Museum, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Creek Harbour are a 30-minute drive away, while the neighboring Jumeirah Islands can be reached in 40 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 20-minute drive away.