Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences

The residential complex on the Dubai Islands, located near the historically significant area of Deira. Discover a resort-style lifestyle surrounded by luxury and beach entertainment, away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. The complex offers a collection of apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, 4-bedroom duplexes, beach houses with 2-3 bedrooms, and villas with direct access to a private beach. Each residence is equipped with a balcony, terrace, or private garden. All living spaces are designed to visually expand the area, complemented by natural lighting, and allow residents to use the most functional configurations. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: an infinity pool with relaxation areas, a cinema, a gym, a lounge area, a game room, a lobby cafe, and a children's playground. Within 5-10 minutes, one can reach Deira Mall, Krua Thai restaurant, Lulu Hypermarket, Royal Victoria Hospital, and Al Kuwait Hospital. International level service Thanks to the five-star hotel-level service provided to residents and their guests, they no longer need to worry about domestic matters. Concierge, butler, valet, security, and cleaning services are available. There is also the opportunity to use the VIP status of the Accor loyalty program. High-quality finish Residences boast meticulously designed interiors with a keen eye for detail, created in partnership with the Rixos hotel chain. All units come with built-in wardrobes, fully equipped kitchens, and household appliances. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.