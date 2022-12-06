UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences

Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 92 m² to 275 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 568 800 AED
from 2 568 800 AED
from 13 260 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%513 760 AED
Registration of the contract
4%102752 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 541 280 AED
Handover
20%513 760 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors11
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 568 800 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Shop4 km
Medical center5 km
Metro station1 km
Sea300 m

The residential complex on the Dubai Islands, located near the historically significant area of Deira. Discover a resort-style lifestyle surrounded by luxury and beach entertainment, away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. The complex offers a collection of apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, 4-bedroom duplexes, beach houses with 2-3 bedrooms, and villas with direct access to a private beach. Each residence is equipped with a balcony, terrace, or private garden. All living spaces are designed to visually expand the area, complemented by natural lighting, and allow residents to use the most functional configurations. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: an infinity pool with relaxation areas, a cinema, a gym, a lounge area, a game room, a lobby cafe, and a children's playground. Within 5-10 minutes, one can reach Deira Mall, Krua Thai restaurant, Lulu Hypermarket, Royal Victoria Hospital, and Al Kuwait Hospital. International level service Thanks to the five-star hotel-level service provided to residents and their guests, they no longer need to worry about domestic matters. Concierge, butler, valet, security, and cleaning services are available. There is also the opportunity to use the VIP status of the Accor loyalty program. High-quality finish Residences boast meticulously designed interiors with a keen eye for detail, created in partnership with the Rixos hotel chain. All units come with built-in wardrobes, fully equipped kitchens, and household appliances. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
92 - 275
2 568 800 - 3 658 800
13 260 - 27 651
2 bedrooms
139 - 181
4 088 800 - 4 528 800
24 922 - 29 380
3 bedrooms
265 - 265
7 588 800 - 7 888 800
28 591 - 29 722

Infrastructure

