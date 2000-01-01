Dubai Harbour Residences by H&H

Description

Elegant residential complex by Nikken Sekkei architecture firm on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Dubai Harbour Residence offers an exclusive lifestyle in the heart of the Dubai Harbour district. Modern forms and spacious terraces create the feeling of hovering over the water, providing a unique coastal lifestyle. Key features - Apartments are finished in deep blue and snow-white tones. Panoramic windows, high ceilings and balconies in all units. - Residential complex has the following facilities: infinity pool, separate children's pool, gym, yoga space, children's playground, wellness center, sauna, beauty salon, private beach. - All residents have access to a private beach and a cafe on site. Community infrastructure Dubai Harbour is the largest harbor between the famous islands of Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah. It is dominated by a modern cruise terminal with an area of 120,000 sq.m. Within 10-15 minutes you can reach schools Jumeirah International Nurseries, Redwood Montessori Nursery, School of Arts and Science, medical clinics King's Marina Medical Center, Dubai Marina Clinics, Medcare Medical Center and shopping centers Nakheel Mall, Trident Grand Mall, Park Central LLC. Location advantages The new Dubai Harbor Bridge provides access to the main highway of the emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. The road to the main attractions - Jumeirah Mosque, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa - will take 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are a 30-minute drive away.