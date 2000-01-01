Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Dubai Harbour Residences by H&H

Dubai Harbour Residences by H&H

99/12, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 98 m² to 466 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 3 883 523 AEDfrom 34 669 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%776 705 AED
Registration of the contract
4%155 341 AED
Before the completion date
40%1 553 409 AED
Handover
40%1 553 409 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Sales launchQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
98
3 883 523 - 4 367 136
39 473 - 44 389
2 bedrooms
198
7 129 748 - 8 015 889
35 980 - 40 433
3 bedrooms
244 - 245
8 493 379 - 9 547 014
34 669 - 38 955
4 bedrooms
465 - 466
21 743 373 - 25 634 208
46 669 - 55 009

Description

Elegant residential complex by Nikken Sekkei architecture firm on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Dubai Harbour Residence offers an exclusive lifestyle in the heart of the Dubai Harbour district. Modern forms and spacious terraces create the feeling of hovering over the water, providing a unique coastal lifestyle. Key features - Apartments are finished in deep blue and snow-white tones. Panoramic windows, high ceilings and balconies in all units. - Residential complex has the following facilities: infinity pool, separate children's pool, gym, yoga space, children's playground, wellness center, sauna, beauty salon, private beach. - All residents have access to a private beach and a cafe on site. Community infrastructure Dubai Harbour is the largest harbor between the famous islands of Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah. It is dominated by a modern cruise terminal with an area of 120,000 sq.m. Within 10-15 minutes you can reach schools Jumeirah International Nurseries, Redwood Montessori Nursery, School of Arts and Science, medical clinics King's Marina Medical Center, Dubai Marina Clinics, Medcare Medical Center and shopping centers Nakheel Mall, Trident Grand Mall, Park Central LLC. Location advantages The new Dubai Harbor Bridge provides access to the main highway of the emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. The road to the main attractions - Jumeirah Mosque, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa - will take 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are a 30-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
99/12, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center900 m
Airport31 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Beauty shop
  • Lobby
  • Terrace