Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The community will suit investors, businessmen, young professionals.





Infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Zahrat Al Bahar Mini Mart, Viva, Royal, West Zone.

Restaurants: Al Khadhar Restaurant, Alddana AlZarqaa Restaurant, Mehran Restaurant, New Maritime Restaurant.





As the area is under active construction, the nearest educational institutions are in the neighboring areas (Al Raffa, Al Mina and Al Mankhool), which can be reached in just 15 minutes.





Transportation accessibility:

The area is connected to the major thoroughfares of the city by Sheikh Rashid Road.

The Rashid and Drydocks World-Dubai seaports are also located here.

The nearest metro station is Al Ghubaiba Metro Station.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 40-minute drive away.