UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - VELA Residences

VELA Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 120
Bus stop
Metro station
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
Project Render
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 681 m² to 1089 m²
Bedrooms4
Start price59 799 600 AED
from 59 799 600 AED
from 85 744 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%2 989 980 AED
Registration of the contract
20%11959920 AED
+
4%2391984 AED
Before the completion date
35%20 929 860 AED
Handover
40%23 919 840 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building25349 m²
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors31
Ceiling height6 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 59 799 600 AED
Building height150 m
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
High school5 km
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km

About project

The prestigious residential complex with stunning views of Marasi Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai, has an impressive location in the heart of the Burj Khalifa District. VELA Residences will be one of the iconic projects transforming Marasi Bay into an ultra-luxurious waterfront district of Dubai.

The complex features a 30-story building housing 38 residences with 3-4 bedrooms, including penthouses and 3-story Sky Palaces. Each layout includes a maid's room and a spacious terrace to provide residents with additional comfort. All apartments have ceiling heights ranging from 3 to 6 meters and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the interior space with natural light. The units are furnished and equipped with a smart home system. An exclusive offering includes apartments with private pools along the terrace perimeter, which are unique in Dubai. Within the complex, there are an infinity pool, a spa salon, a 3-level fitness center, a cinema, a children's playground, conference rooms, and guest lobbies. The project's uniqueness lies in its 5-star hotel-level service, including 24-hour security, concierge, valet, and porter services. À la carte service is also available. Residents of the complex will have access to the facilities of the Lana hotel and the beach club at Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located in Business Bay, providing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are within a 5-10 minute drive. Key attractions such as Dubai Opera, Zabeel Park, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are located within 15 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The complex stands out with elegant lines and exclusive design. The project was created by the award-winning Foster & Partners studio. The interior was designed by the Parisian design duo Gilles & Boissier. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
681 - 684
59 799 600 - 65 720 025
87 719 - 95 946

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 120