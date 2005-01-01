UAE
Home - Residential complexes - The Sterling House

The Sterling House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 9A
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 44 m² to 156 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 306 615 AED
from 1 306 615 AED
from 24 072 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%130 662 AED
Registration of the contract
4%52265 AED
Before the completion date
35%457 315 AED
Handover
15%195 992 AED
Post-Handover
40%522 646 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Number of floors25
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 306 615 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
High school500 m
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station2 km
Sea6 km

About project

Two twin towers, East House and West House, located in the heart of Business Bay. Live in the center of Dubai's cultural life while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding landscape and Dubai Creek.

The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 4-bedroom penthouses and townhouses. The layouts feature spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens with breakfast bars, stylish wardrobes, and built-in closets. High ceilings of 3 meters provide a sense of freedom, while panoramic windows open up views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. On-site facilities include a concierge service, 30-metre outdoor pool, landscaped gardens with entertainment areas, multi-purpose room, and modern gym. Within a 5-15 minute drive, you can find the Express English Language Center, Spinneys supermarket, Blossom Downtown Nursery, and Amana Healthcare. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, allowing you to reach any part of the city. You can reach Dubai International Airport in just 15 minutes. High-quality finish The architectural project meets high standards of quality and luxury. Marble is laid throughout the entire floor, while the kitchen features quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, and branded appliances. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
44 - 65
1 306 615 - 1 922 643
29 356 - 29 358
1 bedroom
90 - 109
2 611 429 - 3 080 266
28 010 - 28 817
2 bedrooms
154 - 156
3 766 445 - 4 287 088
24 072 - 27 741

