Vela Viento

35/2E, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 369 m² to 748 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 4
Start price22 388 000 AED
from 22 388 000 AED
from 60 671 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%1 119 400 AED
Registration of the contract
20%4477600 AED
+
4%895520 AED
Before the completion date
35%7 835 800 AED
Handover
40%8 955 200 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 22 388 000 AED
Building height180 m
BalconyYes

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport58 m
High school5 km
Shop2 km
Medical center6 km
Metro station3 km

About project

A prestigious residential complex of two sky-high white towers on the shores of Marasi Bay in the heart of Business Bay will take you to new heights of comfort, luxury and well-being. Enjoy the unique combination of the comfort and freedom of your own apartment with the unrivaled amenities of first-class hotel service.

The project consists of 92 exclusive furnished residences. The residential complex features 2,3,4 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom duplexes and two luxurious 4-bedroom penthouses with private pool and private elevator. The interior is designed by leading Parisian designer Gilles & Boissier and is a combination of modern comfort and refined elegant classics. The panoramic windows offer stunning views of the bay and Dubai's main landmark, the Burj Khalifa. This project is ideal for connoisseurs of comfortable life. The territory for future residents includes green areas for promenade, swimming pools for children and adults, lounge areas with lounge chairs, a two-level gym, a yoga studio, a conference hall. Doorman, concierge and maid porter services are available around the clock. Apartment owners have a unique opportunity to enjoy all the amenities of Omnyat Hotels. Residents have access to a spa, private beach, direct access to the waterfront, and a private dock with flying yacht service. Golf carts are available for those wishing to get around the waterfront for convenience. The Business Bay neighborhood, where the residential complex is located, is famous for its excellent infrastructure. There is a wide range of stores, restaurants, cafes, schools, kindergartens and medical facilities. It will take only 5-10 minutes to get to Blossom Downtown Nursery and Dubai International School. Emirates Hospital Clinics and Mediclinic Dubai Mall are a ten-minute drive from the complex. Transport accessibility Good transport links to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail road make it easy to reach key attractions and any area of Dubai. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just a 10-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Reliable developer Omniyat Group is a major private developer operating in the Dubai real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of residential, hotel and commercial projects. It cooperates with the world's leading architects and interior designers.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
369 - 379
22 388 000 - 27 609 404
60 671 - 72 662
3 bedrooms
380 - 511
24 360 000 - 43 898 952
63 938 - 85 743
4 bedrooms
748 - 748
61 452 000 - 61 452 000
82 048 - 82 048

Infrastructure

