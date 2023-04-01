UAE
ORLA

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 606 m² to 978 m²
Bedrooms4
Start price51 000 000 AED
from 51 000 000 AED
from 71 469 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%2 550 000 AED
Registration of the contract
20%10200000 AED
+
4%2040000 AED
Before the completion date
25%12 750 000 AED
Handover
50%25 500 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ4 2023
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Plot area28722 m²
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 51 000 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop7 km
Sea300 m

About project

The premium residential complex managed by Dorchester Collection located at the top of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy an unparalleled 270-degree view of Burj Khalifa and the Persian Gulf.

The complex consists of a 13-story building with 93 apartments and simplex units with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as duplexes, sky palaces, and mansions. Layouts include a maid's room and a terrace that provides additional comfort to residents. All units are equipped with a smart home system, ceilings ranging from 3,3 to 7 meters and panoramic windows. Four-bedroom duplexes are available with a private pool. On the premises, there is a beach club with a dining area, an outdoor infinity pool, an indoor pool, a jacuzzi, a children's pool and playground, a SPA center with treatment rooms, a beauty salon, a sauna and a steam room, fitness and business centers, a conference room, a multifunctional area, a lounge library, a cinema and a bowling club. The project's uniqueness lies in its 5-star hotel service with a butler, a doorman, a concierge, and a valet. À la carte service is available. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to any part of Dubai. Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai are all a 20-30 minute drive away by car. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 40 minutes away. Near the main attractions Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium can all be reached within 5 minutes. The main attractions, such as Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Opera, are all located 20-35 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is designed by Foster & Partners. The finishing is done in a modern style. The facade draws attention with its stepped shape, and the glass surfaces visually expand the space. High-quality finish The apartment interiors are designed with a combination of rose gold and warm brown tones. All units come furnished with household appliances from well-known European manufacturers. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
606 - 978
51 000 000 - 77 460 000
71 469 - 85 695

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

