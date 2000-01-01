25H Heimat by East & West

Description

The epitome of vibrant living inspired by the eccentricities of retro style. The 75-storey 25H Heimat skyscraper is a cutting-edge development in the heart of Dubai, offering panoramic views of the iconic Burj Khalifa tower. It is the perfect place for those who always want to be on top and have their finger on the pulse of the city. Key features — The interiors of the apartments and public spaces use rich yellow, burgundy and sandy tones, rounded shapes and wave patterns. The style combines art deco, rockabilly and fabulous retro-futurism. — The branded residences are surrounded by premium entertainment and work spaces: a hybrid co-working space, a 63rd floor lounge, a music room and podcast recording studio, swimming pools, fitness rooms, yoga area, playground, mini golf and padel court. — Accor One Residence Club privileges provide VVIP status worldwide. This gives members access to special booking and travel planning services, automatic après-a-go at check-in at more than 500 hotels and resorts, discounts and bonuses. 25H Heimat also offers special services for residents of residential complexes: private shuttle service, babysitters, pet care, laundry service, personal trainer and much more. Community Infrastructure Downtown Dubai is a vibrant area where the main attractions, shopping malls, restaurants, parks and other points of interest for tourists and residents are concentrated. The residence overlooks the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, fountains and the Dubai Opera. These can be reached within 5-10 minutes. No less important social infrastructure is within walking distance: schools and kindergartens Eman School System, Jumeirah International Nurseries, Gema - 7-10 minutes, medical centre Aster Royal Clinic - 5 minutes. Dubai Mall is a maximum of 5 minutes away. Location Advantages 25H Heimat is located on Burj Khalifa Boulevard, close to popular attractions such as the Museum of the Future, Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve and Sky Views Observatory. The main areas of Dubai are within a 10-15 minute drive via the Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd exits. Jumeirah Beach and Mercato Beach are within a 20 minute drive. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.