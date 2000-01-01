Catalog
25H Heimat by East & West

Kennedy Towers, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
Developer
East & West Properties
Total area
from 49 m² to 173 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 314 899 AEDfrom 26 324 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%262 980 AED
Registration of the contract
4%52596 AED
Before the completion date
40%525 960 AED
Handover
40%525 960 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors74
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
49 - 55
1 314 899 - 1 584 542
26 324 - 28 321
1 bedroom
67 - 111
2 057 377 - 4 269 140
30 652 - 38 416
2 bedrooms
129 - 146
3 929 989 - 4 349 177
29 705 - 30 463
3 bedrooms
159 - 173
5 740 503 - 5 838 077
33 734 - 35 943

Description

The epitome of vibrant living inspired by the eccentricities of retro style. The 75-storey 25H Heimat skyscraper is a cutting-edge development in the heart of Dubai, offering panoramic views of the iconic Burj Khalifa tower. It is the perfect place for those who always want to be on top and have their finger on the pulse of the city. Key features — The interiors of the apartments and public spaces use rich yellow, burgundy and sandy tones, rounded shapes and wave patterns. The style combines art deco, rockabilly and fabulous retro-futurism. — The branded residences are surrounded by premium entertainment and work spaces: a hybrid co-working space, a 63rd floor lounge, a music room and podcast recording studio, swimming pools, fitness rooms, yoga area, playground, mini golf and padel court. — Accor One Residence Club privileges provide VVIP status worldwide. This gives members access to special booking and travel planning services, automatic après-a-go at check-in at more than 500 hotels and resorts, discounts and bonuses. 25H Heimat also offers special services for residents of residential complexes: private shuttle service, babysitters, pet care, laundry service, personal trainer and much more. Community Infrastructure Downtown Dubai is a vibrant area where the main attractions, shopping malls, restaurants, parks and other points of interest for tourists and residents are concentrated. The residence overlooks the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, fountains and the Dubai Opera. These can be reached within 5-10 minutes. No less important social infrastructure is within walking distance: schools and kindergartens Eman School System, Jumeirah International Nurseries, Gema - 7-10 minutes, medical centre Aster Royal Clinic - 5 minutes. Dubai Mall is a maximum of 5 minutes away. Location Advantages 25H Heimat is located on Burj Khalifa Boulevard, close to popular attractions such as the Museum of the Future, Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve and Sky Views Observatory. The main areas of Dubai are within a 10-15 minute drive via the Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd exits. Jumeirah Beach and Mercato Beach are within a 20 minute drive. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Kennedy Towers, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea8 km
High school1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station2 km
Airport14 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Laundry