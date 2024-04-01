UAE
Five Luxe JBR

Town Centre Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
FIVE Global Holdings - SKAI Holdings
Total area
from 74 m² to 248 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 3 740 900 AEDfrom 50 053 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
35%1 309 315 AED
Registration of the contract
4%149636 AED
Handover
65%2 431 585 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2024
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Pricefrom 3 740 900 AED
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesExisting

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 248
3 740 900 - 15 617 540
50 053 - 62 969
2 bedrooms
163 - 234
9 653 398 - 13 899 922
59 202

Description

An impressive 56-story waterfront complex towering over the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) area, the project will feature a cascading U-shaped structure with a central pool, developed by the hotel brand FIVE Hotels & Resorts. Key Highlights – The developer guarantees a 7% yield for 10 years and offers a 20% discount on services at any of the Five Hotels network. – A wide selection of fully furnished luxury suites, including unique apartments equipped with their own spa center. – High-end kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted with all necessary sanitary ware and equipment. – Panoramic windows and balconies offering incredible views of the Persian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah. – Four swimming pools, an outdoor gym spanning 650 square meters, a tennis court, children's play areas, restaurants, nightclubs, a private beach, a grill bar, and much more. – ReFIVE SPA – a signature spa center with treatment rooms and premium-class services. Community Infrastructure JBR is a beach community and part of the highly popular Dubai Marina area, home to those who seek a luxurious lifestyle by the Persian Gulf. Residents of FIVE Luxe will enjoy privileged gastronomic and nightlife opportunities close to the apartments. Jumeirah Beach's pristine beach and other famous attractions such as Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Marina Walk, Marina Beach, and LIO’S DUBAI are just 15 minutes away. Besides entertainment and shopping, JBR also offers kindergartens and schools, with Kidville Nursery, Toddler Town British Nursery, British Orchard Nursery, Dubai British School, and GEMS Wellington International School being among the most popular. Location Advantages The complex benefits from a strategic location in the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), making it a sought-after spot for visitors to Dubai. A trip to Dubai Marina takes just 10 minutes, while Business Bay and Downtown Dubai are approximately 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive.

Infrastructure

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Laundry
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Bakery
  • Terrace