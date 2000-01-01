Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is a resort neighborhood on the Gulf Coast. The community will be comfortable for young people, businessmen, investors, families with children and those who like a dynamic lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Carrefour Market, Al Maya Supermarket JBR Shams, Beach waves Supermarket.

Shopping center: The Beach - JBR.

Restaurants: Babushka, Eataly, Kababji Grill, Operation Falafel, Yalseh, Asil Dubai - Turkish, Lebanese and Moroccan Restaurant.

Educational institutions: Toddler Town British Nursery JBR, Jumeirah International Nurseries, British Orchard Nursery JBR.

Medical Clinics: Medcare Medical Center, Emerald Avenue Medical Clinic, Bloom Healthcare.





The main feature of the area is beach recreation and all the associated entertainment.





Transportation Accessibility:

The King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Highway runs along the entire area, which runs parallel to the Sheikh Zayed Highway. However, they are connected by several roads.





The nearest metro stations to the area are DMCC Metro Station and Sobha Realty Metro Station. After exiting the metro, one has to cross over the pedestrian bridge to reach the community. Both bus and streetcar services are also developed here.





The drive to Dubai International Airport will take 45 minutes by car.



















