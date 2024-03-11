Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Palace Residences by Emaar

Palace Residences by Emaar

The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 68 m² to 165 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 890 000 AEDfrom 27 455 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%189 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%75 600 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 512 000 AED
Handover
10%189 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors54
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 84
1 890 000 - 2 360 000
27 455 - 28 009
2 bedrooms
103 - 114
3 800 000 - 3 990 000
34 832 - 36 553
3 bedrooms
165
5 450 000 - 5 490 000
32 994 - 33 236

Description

Sophisticated waterfront apartments in Dubai Creek Harbour. The modern architecture of Palace Residences blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, offering panoramic views of the canal and city. An unparalleled location for those who value luxury and the vibrancy of city life. Key Features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light beige tones. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies will fill the home with natural light and create a sense of unity with the surrounding nature. - The complex features: a fitness center in a glass pavilion, a space for yoga and meditation, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, an outdoor pool, a separate pool for children, running and cycling paths, a dog park. District Infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is a rapidly developing district located on the shores of Dubai Creek, along the historic district of the same name. The main ideas of the community are environmental care and an active lifestyle. The community features a large green area the size of 6 football fields with numerous walking paths and a skate park. All necessary social infrastructure facilities can be easily reached by car: Blossom Creek Harbour schools, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour and the Medclinic Creek Harbour medical center are a 10-minute drive away. Location Advantages The project is located near Festival Boulevard, which has access to the city's main highways. The journey to the center of Downtown Dubai will take 10 minutes, to the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school3 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby

News about project

  1. Very soon the UAE will simplify the process of obtaining a Golden Visa
    Very soon the UAE will simplify the process of obtaining a Golden Visa11.03.2024
  2. Popular UAE real estate developers
    Popular UAE real estate developers19.02.2024
  3. Top 10 UAE real estate developers
    Top 10 UAE real estate developers12.02.2024
  4. The 5 most expensive areas in Dubai to buy real estate
    The 5 most expensive areas in Dubai to buy real estate 06.02.2024
Item 1 of 6
CatalogMap