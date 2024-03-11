Palace Residences by Emaar

Description

Sophisticated waterfront apartments in Dubai Creek Harbour. The modern architecture of Palace Residences blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, offering panoramic views of the canal and city. An unparalleled location for those who value luxury and the vibrancy of city life. Key Features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light beige tones. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies will fill the home with natural light and create a sense of unity with the surrounding nature. - The complex features: a fitness center in a glass pavilion, a space for yoga and meditation, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, an outdoor pool, a separate pool for children, running and cycling paths, a dog park. District Infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is a rapidly developing district located on the shores of Dubai Creek, along the historic district of the same name. The main ideas of the community are environmental care and an active lifestyle. The community features a large green area the size of 6 football fields with numerous walking paths and a skate park. All necessary social infrastructure facilities can be easily reached by car: Blossom Creek Harbour schools, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour and the Medclinic Creek Harbour medical center are a 10-minute drive away. Location Advantages The project is located near Festival Boulevard, which has access to the city's main highways. The journey to the center of Downtown Dubai will take 10 minutes, to the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.