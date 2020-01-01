Catalog
Edge at Raha Island by RAK

4, Al Manamah Boulevard, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 34 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 750 000 AEDfrom 16 793 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%75 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%30 000 AED
Before the completion date
50%375 000 AED
Handover
40%300 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
34 - 93
750 000 - 1 572 545
16 793 - 21 528
2 bedrooms
105 - 108
1 820 000 - 1 868 063
17 245

Description

Premium residential complex surrounded by greenery on the Persian Gulf coast. Edge is a groundbreaking project in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah's Mina Al Arab community, suitable for both family life and beach holidays. The elegant lines in the design of the building resemble the grace of a yacht, emphasizing the marine atmosphere. Key Features – The architecture pleasantly surprises with its unusual silhouette. The bold triangular shape of the balconies creates a sense of dynamism and energy. – Exclusive studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, penthouses are equipped with smart home devices. You can use your smartphone to control security systems, lighting, and climate control. – Special attention is paid to preserving the local ecosystem and minimizing the impact on the environment. Technologies of energy and water saving and waste recycling are used. – Facilities and services available to residents: event space, jogging and roller skating paths, children's playground, lounge and bar, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, barbecue areas. Community Infrastructure All the essential facilities for a comfortable life can be found nearby: supermarkets Choithrams, Bloom Supermarket, AlZaab, restaurants Layali Zaman, Shrimp Pot Seafood, KPOP CHICKEN, La Burrata, Thunder Road Italian, Spa InterContinental, and pharmacies AL SAFAA, Nahdi. Schools Delhi Private and Al Jazeera Al Hamra are a 10-minute drive away, and Zayed Complex Education and St. Mary Private High School are 12 minutes away. Location Advantages Access to AL Nakheel Blvd and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd provides quick and convenient routes to the city's main locations. Shopping malls like Manar Mall and My City Center Al Dhait are just 15 minutes away, and Dreamland Aqua Park is 30 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 23-minute drive, while Sharjah International Airport is 45 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
Sea200 m
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe