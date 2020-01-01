Edge at Raha Island by RAK

Description

Premium residential complex surrounded by greenery on the Persian Gulf coast. Edge is a groundbreaking project in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah's Mina Al Arab community, suitable for both family life and beach holidays. The elegant lines in the design of the building resemble the grace of a yacht, emphasizing the marine atmosphere. Key Features – The architecture pleasantly surprises with its unusual silhouette. The bold triangular shape of the balconies creates a sense of dynamism and energy. – Exclusive studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, penthouses are equipped with smart home devices. You can use your smartphone to control security systems, lighting, and climate control. – Special attention is paid to preserving the local ecosystem and minimizing the impact on the environment. Technologies of energy and water saving and waste recycling are used. – Facilities and services available to residents: event space, jogging and roller skating paths, children's playground, lounge and bar, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, barbecue areas. Community Infrastructure All the essential facilities for a comfortable life can be found nearby: supermarkets Choithrams, Bloom Supermarket, AlZaab, restaurants Layali Zaman, Shrimp Pot Seafood, KPOP CHICKEN, La Burrata, Thunder Road Italian, Spa InterContinental, and pharmacies AL SAFAA, Nahdi. Schools Delhi Private and Al Jazeera Al Hamra are a 10-minute drive away, and Zayed Complex Education and St. Mary Private High School are 12 minutes away. Location Advantages Access to AL Nakheel Blvd and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd provides quick and convenient routes to the city's main locations. Shopping malls like Manar Mall and My City Center Al Dhait are just 15 minutes away, and Dreamland Aqua Park is 30 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 23-minute drive, while Sharjah International Airport is 45 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.