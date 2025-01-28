Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.





Developed infrastructure:

Restaurants: NoHo Bar & Grill, Ramsa Lounge, Levant & Nar - Turkish & Lebanese Restaurant, Saffar Restaurant.

Supermarket: Choithrams Mina Al Arab.

Educational Institution: Chubby Cheeks Nursery Ras Al Khaimah.

Medical Clinic: The American Medical Center Ras al Khaimah.





On the territory there are beaches and many landscaped parks. All conditions for water sports are created.





Transportation accessibility:

The Mina Al Arab Bridge and Intercontinental Bridge are connected to the mainland, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, one of the emirate's main thoroughfares, runs along the area itself.





There are bus stops in the community. However, the main means of transportation are cabs or a private car.





The journey to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will take 24 minutes.