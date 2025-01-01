Catalog
The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.


Advantages of RAK Properties:

- interest in development

- commitment to sustainable values

- responsible management

- commitment to excellence


Specializing in modern and carefully designed communities, RAK Properties combines excellence, innovation and nature to create a balance between progress and maintaining a comfortable standard of living.

Cape Hayat
Cape Hayat
Ras al-Khaimah City, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperRAK Properties
Total areafrom 98 m² to 637 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 98 m²from 1 722 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 159 m²from 2 487 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 637 m²from 14 500 000 AED
from 1 722 000 AEDfrom 15 608 AED/m²
Quattro Del Mar by RAK
Quattro Del Mar by RAK
19, Nakheel Street, Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperRAK Properties
Total areafrom 38 m² to 251 m²
Down payment10%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 1 072 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 75 m²from 1 592 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 179 m²from 6 692 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 206 m²from 8 105 000 AED
from 1 072 000 AEDfrom 21 056 AED/m²
Edge at Raha Island by RAK
Edge at Raha Island by RAK
4, Al Manamah Boulevard, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperRAK Properties
Total areafrom 72 m² to 108 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 1 268 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 105 m²from 1 820 000 AED
from 1 268 000 AEDfrom 15 547 AED/m²
MIRASOL by RAK
MIRASOL by RAK
Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperRAK Properties
Total areafrom 35 m² to 1942 m²
Down payment10%
Studiofrom 35 m²from 770 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 50 m²from 1 000 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 100 m²from 1 935 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 1942 m²from 5 222 000 AED
from 770 000 AEDfrom 2 688 AED/m²
