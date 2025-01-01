The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.





Advantages of RAK Properties:

- interest in development

- commitment to sustainable values

- responsible management

- commitment to excellence





Specializing in modern and carefully designed communities, RAK Properties combines excellence, innovation and nature to create a balance between progress and maintaining a comfortable standard of living.