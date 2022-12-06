UAE
Cape Hayat

Ras al-Khaimah City, United Arab Emirates
Seaport
DeveloperRAK Properties
Total areafrom 90 m² to 159 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 562 000 AED
from 1 562 000 AED
from 12 432 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%156 200 AED
Registration of the contract
2%31240 AED
Before the completion date
30%468 600 AED
Handover
60%937 200 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings4
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors8, 19
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 562 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Volleyball court
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school6 km
Shop750 m
Medical center1 km
Sea100 m

About project

Premium residential complex in the developing area of Mina Al Arab in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, located on the shores of the Persian Gulf. A beautiful green location suitable for both family living and beach relaxation. The complex consists of 4 towers and comprises 668 units: studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, and 4-bedroom penthouses. The units offer views of the ocean, lagoon, and mangrove groves. The finishing is done in calm, light tones.

Within the complex, you can find a swimming pool, a gym, walking and leisure areas, a children's playground, a jogging track, sports courts, restaurants, and shops. Within 5-10 minutes from the location, you'll find supermarkets like Choithrams, Bloom, and Green Harvest, schools like RAK Academy British School and RAK Modern Private School, and medical centers such as The American Medical Center, Cosmo Health Medical Center, and Al Jazeera Medical Clinic. Reliable Developer RAK Properties was founded in 2005 and has since constructed dozens of residential and commercial buildings. The developer's primary focus is in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, but they also have properties in other emirates, such as Dubai. Over the years, RAK Properties has received numerous awards and recognition for its contributions to real estate and tourism development in the UAE.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
90 - 155
1 562 000 - 1 931 000
12 432 - 17 197
2 bedrooms
134 - 159
2 404 000 - 3 680 000
17 879 - 23 095

Infrastructure

Ras al-Khaimah City, United Arab Emirates

