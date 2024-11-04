Catalog
HomeResidential complexesSKAI by RAK Properties

SKAI by RAK Properties

4, Al Manamah Boulevard, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 35 m² to 288 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 762 000 AEDfrom 19 049 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35 – 48
762 000 – 1 026 047
21 226
1 bedroom
58 – 94
1 122 000 – 1 792 152
19 049
2 bedrooms
111 – 191
2 370 000 – 4 066 187
21 189
3 bedrooms
211 – 288
4 860 000 – 6 620 178
22 955
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Oasis of luxury and comfort on Raha Island. The concise architecture of SKAI blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and enhances its beauty. Contemporary design and thoughtful open floor plans create spaces where you can truly relax and be inspired to achieve new heights. Key features - Finished apartments in light neutral tones. Panoramic windows and balconies flood the home with natural light and offer magnificent sea views. - Residents have access to: fully equipped gym, playground, yoga space, padel tennis court, zen garden, SKAI pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, club room, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Manamah Boulevard road and Mina Al Arab Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. Mina Al Arab public beach can be reached in 2 minutes, Retail Plaza shopping center and Mina Harbour seaport in 5 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
4, Al Manamah Boulevard, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop450 m
Medical center2 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More

