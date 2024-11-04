MIRASOL by RAK

Description

The luxurious Mirasol residential development offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy resort living on the islands of Ras Al Khaimah. Located on Raha Island, the project combines sophisticated style with exceptional views of the Arabian Gulf. It blends natural beauty, designer interiors and world-class infrastructure. Key Features — Spacious apartments and penthouses with panoramic windows, high ceilings and terraces decorated in cream and beige colors. Premium materials such as Italian marble and natural wood are used to create an elegant and cozy atmosphere. — Residents will be able to enjoy a unique gastronomic experience at Mirasol Café, created in collaboration with Chef Vicente Torres. — The complex features an Oasis pool with breathtaking views of the seascapes, a yoga studio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a sauna. For children, there are play areas and a Splash Park. Other amenities include a reading garden, jogging path, outdoor movie theater and barbecue areas. Location Advantages The residential complex is located on Raha Island in the Ras Al Khaimah neighborhood, offering the perfect balance between privacy and accessibility. The beach and the island's main attractions can be reached within a 5-minute walk. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.