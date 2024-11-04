Catalog
HomeResidential complexesMIRASOL by RAK

MIRASOL by RAK

Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 35 m² to 1942 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 770 000 AEDfrom 2 688 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
70AED
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors18, 13
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35
770 000
21 417
1 bedroom
50
1 000 000
19 642
2 bedrooms
100
1 935 000
19 257
Project brochure

Description

The luxurious Mirasol residential development offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy resort living on the islands of Ras Al Khaimah. Located on Raha Island, the project combines sophisticated style with exceptional views of the Arabian Gulf. It blends natural beauty, designer interiors and world-class infrastructure. Key Features — Spacious apartments and penthouses with panoramic windows, high ceilings and terraces decorated in cream and beige colors. Premium materials such as Italian marble and natural wood are used to create an elegant and cozy atmosphere. — Residents will be able to enjoy a unique gastronomic experience at Mirasol Café, created in collaboration with Chef Vicente Torres. — The complex features an Oasis pool with breathtaking views of the seascapes, a yoga studio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a sauna. For children, there are play areas and a Splash Park. Other amenities include a reading garden, jogging path, outdoor movie theater and barbecue areas. Location Advantages The residential complex is located on Raha Island in the Ras Al Khaimah neighborhood, offering the perfect balance between privacy and accessibility. The beach and the island's main attractions can be reached within a 5-minute walk. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
Sea300 m
High school2 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

News about project

