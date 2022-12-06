UAE
Quattro Del Mar by RAK

19, Nakheel Street, Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Seaport
DeveloperRAK Properties
Total areafrom 38 m² to 255 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price875 000 AED
from 875 000 AED
from 15 686 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
10%87500 AED
+
4%35000 AED
Before the completion date
30%262 500 AED
Handover
60%525 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 875 000 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school9 km
Shop1 km
Medical center15 km
Sea100 m
Airport21 km

About project

Quattro Del Mar on Hayat Island in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah is a premium project located in one of the most picturesque locations in the world. Surrounded by the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and the golden sands of the beaches, it will become a true paradise for lovers of luxury vacations on the sea coast.

Key project features The residential complex will offer the most modern conditions for comfortable living and first-class leisure. Exclusive beach club, made in the form of a yacht, will allow you to endlessly admire the serene greenery of mangrove trees and sea panorama. The outdoor terraces-decks will feature swimming pools with sunbathing areas and barbecue areas. A spa center will help you relax and rejuvenate, and for sports enthusiasts there will be a fitness center and outdoor sports fields. There is a self-service store on site, offering a wide range of food and household goods. Infrastructure Features The location in the developed resort area of Mina Al Arab will fill every day with vivid impressions. The waterfront promenade with restaurants, boutiques, cafes and stores will be a great place to stroll. Residents will have access to scenic biking trails, walking paths and sandy beaches. A children's park, Water Park and camping area will be nearby. Al Naeem City Center and RAK Mall will be 7-10 minutes away. Near the main attractions Residents of the complex will be able to visit the famous attractions of Ras Al Khaimah. There is a pearl farm and Pearl Museum, the ancient ghost town Al Jazirah Al Hamra, the ancient fort of Daya, the national museum and the mountain peak Jebel Jais with a viewing platform. Transportation Accessibility Hayat Island is connected to the land by several bridges, which residents can use to reach the city in 10 minutes. Residents can reach the nearest hospital and school in 10-15 minutes. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will take 25 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
38 - 38
875 000 - 875 000
22 786 - 22 786
1 bedroom
48 - 48
1 550 000 - 1 550 000
31 893 - 31 893
2 bedrooms
115 - 115
2 220 000 - 2 220 000
19 254 - 19 254
3 bedrooms
255 - 255
4 000 000 - 4 000 000
15 686 - 15 686

Infrastructure

