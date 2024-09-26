Auresta by Tiger

Description

A shimmering skyscraper in the heart of the metropolis. Auresta Tower is a residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle, where contemporary minimalism blends seamlessly with natural textures. This project is ideal for those who value comfortable living in one of Dubai’s most sought-after districts. Key Features — Fully furnished residences with premium finishes. Calacatta marble, natural wenge wood, glossy glass panels, bronze fixtures, and textured decorative walls create an atmosphere of refined luxury. — Wellness and leisure infrastructure includes swimming pools, a fitness center, jogging and cycling tracks, yoga and meditation zones, a sauna with steam rooms, barbecue areas, and a children’s playground. — Smart living features: individual climate control in every apartment, enhanced sound insulation, and 24/7 video surveillance. Location Advantages The tower is situated in the central part of Jumeirah Village Circle, with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall is just a 2-minute walk away, and a metro station is planned within walking distance. Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Autodrome are 10 minutes away, Dubai Marina — 13 minutes, Emirates Golf Club — 14 minutes. Travel time to Burj Al Arab is 15 minutes, to Downtown Dubai — 16 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah — 18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is reachable in just 25 minutes.