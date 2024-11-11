Guzel Towers by Tiger

Description

Two premium residential towers in the Jumeirah Village Triangle neighbourhood. Guzel Towers' sophisticated architecture and modern interior design offer a high level of comfort. The spacious layouts are thoughtfully designed to create a warm and cosy atmosphere. Key features - All apartments are presented with a high-quality finish in light neutral colours, panoramic windows and private balconies. - The complex has a gym, jogging track, children's playground, barbecue area, swimming pool, jacuzzi and spa. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall can be reached in 18 minutes, Butterfly Garden in 20 minutes and Burj Al-Arab in 21 minutes. Global Village and IMG World are 22 minutes away, while Downtown and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.