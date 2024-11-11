Catalog
Guzel Towers by Tiger

V8, C2 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 32 m² to 99 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 675 066 AEDfrom 15 088 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
20%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings2
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
32
675 066 – 691 621
20 739 – 21 248
1 bedroom
62 – 69
974 271 – 1 087 291
15 546
2 bedrooms
99
1 501 740 – 1 590 410
15 088 – 15 923
Project brochure

Description

Two premium residential towers in the Jumeirah Village Triangle neighbourhood. Guzel Towers' sophisticated architecture and modern interior design offer a high level of comfort. The spacious layouts are thoughtfully designed to create a warm and cosy atmosphere. Key features - All apartments are presented with a high-quality finish in light neutral colours, panoramic windows and private balconies. - The complex has a gym, jogging track, children's playground, barbecue area, swimming pool, jacuzzi and spa. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall can be reached in 18 minutes, Butterfly Garden in 20 minutes and Burj Al-Arab in 21 minutes. Global Village and IMG World are 22 minutes away, while Downtown and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
V8, C2 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop270 m
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby

