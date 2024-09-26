Ananda Residences by Tiger

Description

The harmony of modern architecture and serene lifestyle in Motor City. Ananda Residences is a 54-story twin-tower complex embodying the philosophy of bliss and pure happiness. Spaces filled with natural light create the perfect balance between the city's dynamic energy and the comfort of a private residence. Key Features — Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and terraces, fully furnished and equipped with premium-class built-in kitchens. The interior features beige marble, travertine, onyx glass, and bronze accents. — Wellness infrastructure includes a pool with relaxation areas, a modern gym, and a running track amidst landscaped gardens. — Exclusive areas for active recreation: sports courts, a barbecue area, and a children's play zone with safe flooring. — Elegant public spaces with marble finishes, warm lighting, and designer elements. — Smart home management technology and a 24-hour security system for maximum comfort of residents. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Motor City area, known for the Dubai Autodrome racing track and extensive green spaces. A direct exit onto Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road ensures quick access to key locations: Dubai Hills Mall is just 12 minutes away, Global Village is 15 minutes away. Landmark sites, including The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, are within a 20-minute drive. The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is 25 minutes away by car.