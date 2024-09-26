Catalog
Ananda Residences by Tiger

Building E, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 34 m² to 192 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 627 068 AEDfrom 15 877 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
32%
Post Handover
48%
Installment period
48 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors54
HydrophoreYes
Building height227.7 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots449

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
34 – 36
627 068 – 732 364
18 030 – 19 874
1 bedroom
69 – 76
1 177 906 – 1 458 346
16 953 – 18 945
2 bedrooms
106 – 107
1 696 115 – 2 031 554
15 877 – 18 837
3 bedrooms
185 – 192
3 176 986 – 3 290 970
17 115
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The harmony of modern architecture and serene lifestyle in Motor City. Ananda Residences is a 54-story twin-tower complex embodying the philosophy of bliss and pure happiness. Spaces filled with natural light create the perfect balance between the city's dynamic energy and the comfort of a private residence. Key Features — Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and terraces, fully furnished and equipped with premium-class built-in kitchens. The interior features beige marble, travertine, onyx glass, and bronze accents. — Wellness infrastructure includes a pool with relaxation areas, a modern gym, and a running track amidst landscaped gardens. — Exclusive areas for active recreation: sports courts, a barbecue area, and a children's play zone with safe flooring. — Elegant public spaces with marble finishes, warm lighting, and designer elements. — Smart home management technology and a 24-hour security system for maximum comfort of residents. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Motor City area, known for the Dubai Autodrome racing track and extensive green spaces. A direct exit onto Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road ensures quick access to key locations: Dubai Hills Mall is just 12 minutes away, Global Village is 15 minutes away. Landmark sites, including The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, are within a 20-minute drive. The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is 25 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
Building E, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center550 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Barbeque area

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More

